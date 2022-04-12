 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Calendar for April 13

  • 0

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

Wednesday

Baseball (4:30 p.m. unless noted) — Kenosha Indian Trail at Case; Horlick at Kenosha Tremper; Franklin at Park, Horlick Field; Shoreland Lutheran at Catholic Central; Racine Lutheran-Prairie at Kenosha St. Joseph, Simmons Field; Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at St. Catherine’s, Horlick Field, 7 p.m.

Softball (4:30 p.m.) — Case at Wauwatosa West; Waterford at Wilmot; Racine Lutheran at Kenosha St. Joseph, UW-Parkside; Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at St. Catherine's, Roosevelt Park.

Girls soccer — Kenosha St. Joseph at Horlick, Levonian Field, 4:30 p.m.; Milwaukee School of Languages at Racine Lutheran, Pershing Park, 4:30 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at Prairie, 6:30 p.m.

People are also reading…

Track and field — Prairie girls at Brookfield East Invitational, 4 p.m.

Boys tennis — Park at Case, 4 p.m.; Oak Creek at Horlick, 4 p.m.

Thursday

Baseball (4:30 p.m. unless noted) — Case at Kenosha Indian Trail; Kenosha Tremper at Horlick, Horlick Field; Park at Franklin; Waterford at Burlington, Beaumont Field; Union Grove at Lake Geneva Badger; 

Softball (4:30 p.m.) — Oak Creek at Case; Kenosha Indian Trail at Horlick, Douglas Park; Burlington at Union Grove; Lake Country Lutheran at St. Catherine's, Roosevelt Park.

Girls soccer — Waterford at Case, 4:30 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at Oak Creek, 4:30 p.m.; Kenosha Tremper at Burlington, 6:30 p.m.; Brookfield East at Union Grove, 7 p.m.

Track and field (co-ed) — Prairie at Franklin Invitational, 3 p.m.; Case at South Milwaukee Invitational, 4:30 p.m.

Boys golf — Case, Horlick, Park at Southeast Conference mini-meet, Ives Grove G.L., Yorkville, 1:30 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at West Allis Central Invitational, New Berlin Hills G.C., 8:30 a.m.

Boys tennis (4:15 p.m. unless noted) — Elkhorn at Burlington; Union Grove at Westosha Central; Lake Geneva Badger at Waterford; 

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

On The Air for April 12

TELEVISIONLive and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending u…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News