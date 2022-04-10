Calendar for April 11

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

MONDAY

Baseball (4:30 p.m.) — Burlington at Waterford; Lake Geneva Badger at Union Grove; Catholic Central at Shoreland Lutheran, Somers; Milwaukee Riverside at St. Catherine’s, Horlick Field.

Softball — Waterford at Union Grove (DH), 4 p.m.; Shoreland Lutheran at Catholic Central, Congress Street Field, 4:30 p.m.; Saint Francis at St. Catherine’s, Roosevelt Park, 4:30 p.m.

Girls soccer — Park at East Troy, 4:30 p.m.; Living Word Lutheran at Racine Lutheran, Pritchard Park, 4:30 p.m.; Lake Country Lutheran at Prairie, 6:30 p.m.

Track and field (co-ed) — Racine Lutheran at Mayville Invitational, 3:30 p.m.; Case at M-Club Relays, Mukwonago, 4 p.m.

Boys golf — Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford at Falcon Invitational, Club at Strawberry Creek, Kenosha, 1 p.m.; Case, Horlick, Park at Southeast Conference mini-meet, Rivermoor G.C., Waterford, 1:30 p.m.; Catholic Central, Racine Lutheran, Prairie, St. Catherine’s at Metro Classic Conference mini-meet, Hawk’s View G.C., Lake Geneva, 1:30 p.m.

Boys tennis — Union Grove at Kenosha Tremper, 4 p.m.; Case at Waterford, 4:15 p.m.

TUESDAY

Baseball (4:30 p.m. unless noted) — Case at Kenosha Indian Trail; Kenosha Tremper at Horlick, Horlick Field; Park at Franklin, The Rock Sports Complex; St. Catherine’s at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More; Kenosha St. Joseph at Racine Lutheran-Prairie, Horlick Field, 7 p.m.

Softball (4:30 p.m.) — Case at Horlick, Douglas Park; Union Grove at Burlington; Wilmot at Waterford; Kenosha St. Joseph at Racine Lutheran, Island Park; St. Catherine’s at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More.

Girls soccer — Park at Case, 4:30 p.m.; Oak Creek at Horlick, Levonian Field, 4:30 p.m.; Burlington at Waterford, 6:30 p.m.; Union Grove at Delavan-Darien, 6:30 p.m.

Track and field — Racine Lutheran at Lake Forest (Ill.) Academy, 3:45 p.m.; Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford at Southern Lakes Conference Relays, Westosha Central H.S., Paddock Lake, 4 p.m.; Catholic Central at Lake Country Lutheran Invitational, Hartland, 4 p.m.; Prairie boys at Brookfield East Invitational, 4 p.m.

Boys tennis — Wilmot at Case, 4 p.m.; Prairie at St. Catherine’s/Lutheran, Meadowbrook C.C., 4 p.m.; East Troy at Waterford, 4:15 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Baseball (4:30 p.m. unless noted) — Kenosha Indian Trail at Case; Horlick at Kenosha Tremper; Franklin at Park, Horlick Field; Shoreland Lutheran at Catholic Central; Racine Lutheran-Prairie at Kenosha St. Joseph, Simmons Field; Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at St. Catherine’s, Horlick Field, 7 p.m.

Softball (4:30 p.m.) — Case at Wauwatosa West; Waterford at Wilmot; Racine Lutheran at Kenosha St. Joseph, UW-Parkside; Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at St. Catherine's, Roosevelt Park.

Girls soccer — Kenosha St. Joseph at Horlick, Levonian Field, 4:30 p.m.; Milwaukee School of Languages at Racine Lutheran, Pershing Park, 4:30 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at Prairie, 6:30 p.m.

Track and field — Prairie girls at Brookfield East Invitational, 4 p.m.

Boys tennis — Park at Case, 4 p.m.; Oak Creek at Horlick, 4 p.m.

THURSDAY

Baseball (4:30 p.m. unless noted) — Case at Kenosha Indian Trail; Kenosha Tremper at Horlick, Horlick Field; Park at Franklin; Waterford at Burlington, Beaumont Field; Union Grove at Lake Geneva Badger;

Softball (4:30 p.m.) — Oak Creek at Case; Kenosha Indian Trail at Horlick, Douglas Park; Burlington at Union Grove; Lake Country Lutheran at St. Catherine's, Roosevelt Park.

Girls soccer — Waterford at Case, 4:30 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at Oak Creek, 4:30 p.m.; Kenosha Tremper at Burlington, 6:30 p.m.; Brookfield East at Union Grove, 7 p.m.

Track and field (co-ed) — Prairie at Franklin Invitational, 3 p.m.; Case at South Milwaukee Invitational, 4:30 p.m.

Boys golf — Case, Horlick, Park at Southeast Conference mini-meet, Ives Grove G.L., Yorkville, 1:30 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at West Allis Central Invitational, New Berlin Hills G.C., 8:30 a.m.

Boys tennis (4:15 p.m. unless noted) — Elkhorn at Burlington; Union Grove at Westosha Central; Lake Geneva Badger at Waterford;

FRIDAY

Baseball — Union Grove vs. Brookfield East, at Rock Sports Complex, Franklin, 4:30 p.m.

Softball — Horlick at Brookfield Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Boys golf — Union Grove at Greenfield Scramble, Hawks View G.C., Lake Geneva, 9 a.m.

