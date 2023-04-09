HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

MONDAY

Baseball — Waterford at Burlington, Beaumont Field, 4:30 p.m.; Union Grove at Lake Geneva Badger, 4:30 p.m.

Girls soccer — Oak Creek at St. Catherine’s, Pritchard Park, 6:30 p.m.

Track & field — Case, Horlick at M-Club Relays, Mukwonago, 4 p.m.

Boys golf — Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford at Westosha Central Scramble, Club at Strawberry Creek, Kenosha, 1 p.m.

TUESDAY

Baseball (4:30 p.m. unless noted) — Burlington at Case; Shoreland Lutheran at Catholic Central, Beaumont Field; Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at St. Catherine’s, Horlick Field.

Softball (4:30 p.m.) — Case at Cudahy; Burlington at Union Grove; Waterford at Wilmot; Shoreland Lutheran at Catholic Central, Congress St. Park; St. Catherine’s at Living Word Lutheran.

Girls soccer — Waterford at Burlington, 6:30 p.m.

Track & field — Prairie at Brookfield East Invitational, 4 p.m.

Boys tennis — St. Catherine’s/Lutheran at Prairie, 4 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Baseball — Park at Racine Lutheran-Prairie, Horlick Field, 4:30 p.m.

Girls soccer — Racine Lutheran at Catholic Central, Bushnell Park, 4:30 p.m.; Prairie at St. Catherine’s, Pritchard Park, 6:30 p.m.

Track & field — Catholic Central at Lightning Invitational, Lake Country Lutheran, 4 p.m.

THURSDAY

Baseball (4:30 p.m. unless noted) — Racine Lutheran-Prairie at Case; Burlington at Waterford; Lake Geneva Badger at Union Grove; St. Catherine’s at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More; Catholic Central at Shoreland Lutheran, Carthage College, 5:30 p.m.

Softball (4:30 p.m. unless noted) — Union Grove at Burlington; Wilmot at Waterford; Catholic Central at Shoreland Lutheran.

Track & field — Burlington, Union Grove, St. Catherine’s, Elkhorn at Lake Geneva Badger, 4 p.m.; Racine Lutheran at Berry Invitational, Mayville, 4 p.m.

Boys tennis — Shorewood at Prairie, 4 p.m.; Burlington at Elkhorn, 4:15 p.m.; Waterford at Lake Geneva Badger, 4:15 p.m.

FRIDAY

Baseball (4:30 p.m. unless noted) — Muskego at Case; Horlick at Westosha Central; Park at Lake Geneva Badger; Franklin at Burlington, Beaumont Field;

Softball — Lake Geneva Badger at Waterford, 4:30 p.m.; Kenosha Christian Life at St. Catherine’s, Roosevelt Park, 4:30 p.m.

Girls soccer — Racine Lutheran at Wilmot, 5 p.m.; Waterford vs. Milwaukee Pius XI, Uihlein Soccer Park, 6:30 p.m.; Green Bay Notre Dame at Prairie, 7 p.m.

Track & field — Horlick, Park, Prairie at Franklin Invitational, 3 p.m.

Boys golf — St. Catherine’s/Lutheran at West Allis Central Invitational, New Berlin Hills G.C., 8:30 a.m.

Boys tennis — Union Grove at Coach Steinback Classic, day 1, Brookfield Central, noon.

SATURDAY

Baseball — Burlington vs. Appleton North (DH), at UW-Whitewater, 9 a.m.; Antioch (Ill.) Community at Union Grove, 10 a.m.; Waterford at New Berlin Eisenhower, 11 a.m.; St. Catherine’s at Kenosha Bradford/Reuther, Wavro Field, 1:15 p.m.; Park at Milwaukee Riverside, Aaron Field, 4:15 p.m.

Softball — BRADFORD TOURNAMENT (At Bullen Middle School): Union Grove vs. Arrowhead and Bradford vs. Menomonee Falls, 10 a.m.; Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner and Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, noon.

Track & field — Union Grove, Prairie at Milwaukee Lutheran Invitational, 9:30 a.m.

Boys tennis — Union Grove at Coach Steinback Classic, day 2, Brookfield Central, 8:30 a.m.; Burlington, Waterford at Muskego quadrangular, 8:30 a.m.; Kenosha Indian Trail, Kohler, New Berlin West at Prairie quadrangular, 9 a.m.