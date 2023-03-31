HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

SATURDAY

Baseball — Waterford at Mukwonago, noon; Union Grove at Jacksonville Triangular, Lenz Field and Sports Complex, Jacksonville, Ill., 11:15 a.m.

Softball — Waterford at Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels (DH), 9 a.m.; Waukesha South at Horlick, Douglas Park, 10 a.m.; Case at Kenosha St. Joseph (DH), Anderson Park, 12:30 p.m.; SHORELAND LUTHERAN QUAD (at Somers): Racine Lutheran vs. Mayville, noon; Racine Lutheran vs. Dodgeland, 2 p.m.

Girls soccer — Horlick at Burlington, 10 a.m.; East Troy at Waterford, 10 a.m.; Waukesha Catholic Memorial at St. Catherine’s, Pritchard Park, 1 p.m.