HIGH SCHOOLS

FRIDAY

Boys basketball (7 p.m.) — Burlington at Delavan-Darien; Catholic Central at Greendale Martin Luther; Milwaukee School of Languages at Racine Lutheran; Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at St. Catherine’s.

Girls basketball — Waterford at Union Grove, 7 p.m.; Catholic Central at Greendale Martin Luther, 5:30 p.m.; Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at St. Catherine’s, 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling — Horlick at Milwaukee Hamilton Invitational, 9 a.m.

LOCAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL

FRIDAY

No events scheduled.

