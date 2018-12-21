Try 1 month for 99¢

HIGH SCHOOLS

SATURDAY

Boys basketball — Union Grove at Prairie, 7 p.m.

Wrestling — Horlick at Milwaukee Hamilton Invitational, 9 a.m.; Waterford at Harlem (Ill.) Invitational, Machesney Park, Ill., 9:30 a.m.

SUNDAY

Wrestling — Waterford at Harlem (Ill.) Invitational, Machesney Park, Ill., 9 a.m.

LOCAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

No events scheduled.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments