HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.

Wednesday

No events scheduled.

Thursday

Boys basketball — JAG SHOOTOUT (at Just A Game Fieldhouse, Wisconsin Dells): Case vs. Verona Area, 2:15 p.m.; DOCTORS OF PT HOLIDAY CLASSIC (at Carthage College, Kenosha): Racine Lutheran vs. Wilmot, 3 p.m.; Burlington vs. Kenosha Tremper, 6:15 p.m.; WILLIAMS BAY TOURNAMENT: Catholic Central vs. Williams Bay Faith Christian, 4:30 p.m.; Milwaukee Heritage Christian vs. Williams Bay, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball — DOCTORS OF PT HOLIDAY CLASSIC (at Carthage College, Kenosha): Racine Lutheran vs. Wilmot, 1:30 p.m.; Prairie vs. Kenosha Indian Trail, 3 p.m.

Boys swimming — St. Catherine’s/Lutheran at Baraboo Invitational, Jack Young Middle School, 5 p.m.

Friday

Boys basketball — Horlick at New Berlin Eisenhower, 7:15 p.m.; Waterford at Mukwonago, 5:30 p.m.; JAG SHOOTOUT (at Just A Game Fieldhouse, Wisconsin Dells): Case vs. Reedsburg, 10:45 a.m.; RICK MAJERUS WBY SHOOTOUT (at Concordia University, Mequon); Park vs. Mount Horeb, 7:30 p.m.; DOCTORS OF PT HOLIDAY CLASSIC (at Carthage College, Kenosha): Burlington vs. Kenosha St. Joseph, 4:30 p.m.; Prairie vs. Kenosha Indian Trail, 6:15 p.m.; St. Catherine’s vs. Kenosha Bradford, 7:45 p.m.; WILLIAMS BAY TOURNAMENT: Catholic Central vs. Milwaukee Heritage Christian or Williams Bay, consolation game 4:30 p.m.; championship game, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball — DOCTORS OF PT HOLIDAY CLASSIC (at Carthage College, Kenosha): St. Catherine’s vs. Kenosha Bradford, 1:30 p.m.

Wrestling — Case, Union Grove at Whitewater Invitational, UW-Whitewater, 9:30 a.m.; Park at Oshkosh Lourdes Invitational, UW-Oshkosh, 9:30 a.m.

Saturday

Boys basketball — DOCTORS OF PT HOLIDAY CLASSIC (at Carthage College, Kenosha): Prairie vs. Kenosha Bradford, 3 p.m.; St. Catherine’s vs. Westosha Central, 7:45 p.m.

Girls basketball — DOCTORS OF PT HOLIDAY CLASSIC (at Carthage College, Kenosha): St. Catherine’s vs. Westosha Central, noon; Prairie vs. Kenosha Bradford, 1:30 p.m.

Wrestling — Case, Union Grove at Whitewater Invitational, UW-Whitewater, 9:30 a.m.

LOCAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Wednesday

No events scheduled.

Thursday

Women’s basketball — D3HOOPS.COM CLASSIC (At Las Vegas, Nev.): Carthage vs. Ohio Northern, 4 p.m.

Friday

No events scheduled.

Saturday

Men’s basketball — Trinity International at UW-Parkside, 3 p.m.

Women’s basketball — UW-Parkside at Colorado-Colorado Springs, at Colorado Springs, Colorado, 4 p.m.; D3HOOPS.COM CLASSIC (At Las Vegas, Nev.): Carthage vs. Gettysburg College, 4 p.m.

