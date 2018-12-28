HIGH SCHOOLS
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.
SATURDAY
Boys basketball — DOCTORS OF PT HOLIDAY CLASSIC (at Carthage College, Kenosha): Prairie vs. Kenosha Bradford, 3 p.m.; St. Catherine’s vs. Westosha Central, 7:45 p.m.
Girls basketball — DOCTORS OF PT HOLIDAY CLASSIC (at Carthage College, Kenosha): St. Catherine’s vs. Westosha Central, noon; Prairie vs. Kenosha Bradford, 1:30 p.m.
Wrestling — Case, Union Grove at Whitewater Invitational, UW-Whitewater, 9:30 a.m.
LOCAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL
SATURDAY
Men’s basketball — Trinity International at UW-Parkside, 3 p.m.
Women’s basketball — UW-Parkside at Colorado-Colorado Springs, 4 p.m.; D3HOOPS.COM CLASSIC (At Las Vegas, Nev.): Carthage vs. Gettysburg College, 4 p.m.
