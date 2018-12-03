HIGH SCHOOLS
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.
TUESDAY
Boys basketball (7 p.m.) — Burlington at Case; Union Grove at Kenosha Indian Trail; Racine Lutheran at Catholic Central.
Girls basketball (7 p.m.) — Prairie at Horlick; St. Catherine’s at Park; Kenosha Bradford at Burlington; Racine Lutheran at Catholic Central.
Boys swimming (4:30 p.m. unless noted) — Case at Oak Creek; Kenosha Bradford at Horlick; Park at Franklin; Delavan-Darien at Burlington Co-op, 6 p.m.
LOCAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL
WEDNESDAY
Men’s basketball — North Park at Carthage, 7 p.m.
Women’s basketball — Carthage at Wheaton, 7 p.m.
