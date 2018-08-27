Subscribe for 17¢ / day

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.

TUESDAY

Boys soccer — Case at Oak Creek, Oak Creek East M.S., 6:30 p.m.; Kenosha Bradford at Horlick, Levonian Field, 4:30 p.m.; Park at Franklin, 6:30 p.m.; Janesville Parker at Waterford, 6:30 p.m.; Cristo Rey Jesuit at Racine Lutheran, Pershing Park, 5 p.m.

Girls volleyball (6:30 p.m. unless noted) — Case at Kenosha Bradford; Horlick at Kenosha Indian Trail; Oak Creek at Park; Waterford at Manitowoc Lincoln Invitational, 3 p.m.; Catholic Central at Williams Bay, 7:15 p.m.; Prairie, Kenosha Christian Life at Kenosha St. Joseph, 4:30 p.m.

Boys volleyball — St. Catherine’s/Lutheran at Burlington, 6:30 p.m.

Cross country (co-ed) — Catholic Central, Racine Lutheran, Prairie at St. Joseph Invitational, UW-Parkside, boys 4:30 p.m., girls 5:15 p.m.

Girls golf — Case at Oak Creek, Oakwood Park G.C., 3 p.m.; Waterford at Union Grove, Ives Grove G.L., 3:30 p.m.

Girls swimming — Prairie/St. Catherine’s at Milwaukee Ronald Reagan, 4:30 p.m.

Girls tennis — Burlington at Union Grove, 4:15 p.m.; Waterford at Westosha Central, 4:15 p.m.; St. Catherine’s/Lutheran at Catholic Central, 4 p.m.; Prairie at Kenosha St. Joseph, Carthage College, 4 p.m.

