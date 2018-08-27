HIGH SCHOOLS
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.
TUESDAY
Boys soccer — Case at Oak Creek, Oak Creek East M.S., 6:30 p.m.; Kenosha Bradford at Horlick, Levonian Field, 4:30 p.m.; Park at Franklin, 6:30 p.m.; Janesville Parker at Waterford, 6:30 p.m.; Cristo Rey Jesuit at Racine Lutheran, Pershing Park, 5 p.m.
Girls volleyball (6:30 p.m. unless noted) — Case at Kenosha Bradford; Horlick at Kenosha Indian Trail; Oak Creek at Park; Waterford at Manitowoc Lincoln Invitational, 3 p.m.; Catholic Central at Williams Bay, 7:15 p.m.; Prairie, Kenosha Christian Life at Kenosha St. Joseph, 4:30 p.m.
Boys volleyball — St. Catherine’s/Lutheran at Burlington, 6:30 p.m.
Cross country (co-ed) — Catholic Central, Racine Lutheran, Prairie at St. Joseph Invitational, UW-Parkside, boys 4:30 p.m., girls 5:15 p.m.
Girls golf — Case at Oak Creek, Oakwood Park G.C., 3 p.m.; Waterford at Union Grove, Ives Grove G.L., 3:30 p.m.
Girls swimming — Prairie/St. Catherine’s at Milwaukee Ronald Reagan, 4:30 p.m.
Girls tennis — Burlington at Union Grove, 4:15 p.m.; Waterford at Westosha Central, 4:15 p.m.; St. Catherine’s/Lutheran at Catholic Central, 4 p.m.; Prairie at Kenosha St. Joseph, Carthage College, 4 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.