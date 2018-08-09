Subscribe for 17¢ / day

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendar is compiled from schedules submitted to The Journal Times. Last-minute changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather, may not be reflected on the calendar.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 10

Girls golf: Case, Horlick, Park at Hawk’s View Golf Course, Lake Geneva, 9 a.m. Prairie at Yahara Golf Course, Madison, 9 a.m.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 11

Girls tennis: Burlington at Hartford and Slinger, 8:30 a.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments