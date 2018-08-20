Subscribe for 17¢ / day

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.

TUESDAY

Boys soccer — Horlick at Kenosha Tremper Invitational, Ameche Field, 8 a.m.; Burlington at Janesville Parker, 6:30 p.m.; Shoreland Lutheran at Union Grove, 6:30 p.m.

Girls volleyball — Case, Horlick, Union Grove, St. Catherine’s at Union Grove quadrangular, 4:30 p.m.; Park at Chaos at Kolf, UW-Oshkosh, 8 a.m.; Beloit Turner, Milwaukee Rufus King, Sheboygan Lutheran, USM at Racine Lutheran Invitational, 3:30 p.m.

Girls golf — Lake Geneva Badger at Burlington, Browns Lake G.C., 1 p.m.; Elkhorn at Union Grove, Ives Grove G.L., 1 p.m.; Wilmot at Waterford, Rivermoor G.C., 1 p.m.

Girls tennis (4 p.m. unless noted) — Case at Oak Creek; Kenosha Bradford at Horlick; Park at Franklin, Village Club; Union Grove at Waterford, 4:15 p.m.

