HIGH SCHOOLS
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.
TUESDAY
Boys soccer — Horlick at Kenosha Tremper Invitational, Ameche Field, 8 a.m.; Burlington at Janesville Parker, 6:30 p.m.; Shoreland Lutheran at Union Grove, 6:30 p.m.
Girls volleyball — Case, Horlick, Union Grove, St. Catherine’s at Union Grove quadrangular, 4:30 p.m.; Park at Chaos at Kolf, UW-Oshkosh, 8 a.m.; Beloit Turner, Milwaukee Rufus King, Sheboygan Lutheran, USM at Racine Lutheran Invitational, 3:30 p.m.
Girls golf — Lake Geneva Badger at Burlington, Browns Lake G.C., 1 p.m.; Elkhorn at Union Grove, Ives Grove G.L., 1 p.m.; Wilmot at Waterford, Rivermoor G.C., 1 p.m.
Girls tennis (4 p.m. unless noted) — Case at Oak Creek; Kenosha Bradford at Horlick; Park at Franklin, Village Club; Union Grove at Waterford, 4:15 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.