HIGH SCHOOLS
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.
THURSDAY
Football (7 p.m.) — Lake Geneva Badger at Waterford; St. Catherine’s at Catholic Central; Shoreland Lutheran at Racine Lutheran, Horlick Field.
Boys soccer — Kenosha Christian Life at Burlington, Bushnell Park, 4 p.m.; Wauwatosa West at Union Grove, 6:30 p.m.; Milwaukee South at Waterford, 4 p.m.; Mequon Homestead at Prairie, 7 p.m.; Racine Lutheran at Wilmot, 6 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at Catholic Memorial Sam Beres Invitational, Waukesha South H.S., 4 p.m.
Girls volleyball — Union Grove at Burlington, 6:30 p.m.; Waterford at Elkhorn, 6:30 p.m.; Clinton, Kenosha Bradford, Oak Creek at Prairie, 4:30 p.m.; Greendale Martin Luther at St. Catherine’s, 6:30 p.m.
Boys volleyball — Union Grove at Wilmot, 6:30 p.m.; St. Catherine’s/Lutheran, Shorewood at Kenosha Bradford, 5:30 p.m.
Cross country (co-ed) — St. Catherine’s, Cudahy, Kenosha Christian Life at Catholic Central, St. Francis Retreat Center, Burlington, 4 p.m.
Girls golf — Horlick at Case, Ives Grove G.L., Yorkville, 1 p.m.; Wilmot at Burlington, Browns Lake G.C., 3:30 p.m.; Union Grove at Westosha Central, Brighton Dale Links, 1 p.m.
Girls tennis — Park at Horlick, 4 p.m.; Case at Kenosha Indian Trail, 4 p.m.; Waterford at Burlington, 4:15 p.m.; Union Grove at Delavan-Darien, 4:15 p.m.; Catholic Central at Prairie, 4 p.m.; Milwaukee Saint Thomas More, Catholic Central at St. Catherine’s/Lutheran, Lockwood Park, 4 p.m.
