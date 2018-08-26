Subscribe for 17¢ / day

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.

MONDAY

Boys soccer — Waterford at East Troy, 4:45 p.m.; Oak Creek at St. Catherine’s, SCORe, Caledonia, 4:30 p.m.

Girls golf — Park at Horlick, Shoop Park G.C., 11 a.m.; Case at Kenosha Indian Trail, Petrifying Springs G.C., Somers, noon.

