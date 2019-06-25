{{featured_button_text}}

Player of the Year

Kat Schmierer, Racine Lutheran

Coach of the Year

Becky Demuth, Racine Lutheran

FIRST TEAM

Catcher

Tricia Zimmerman, senior, Horlick, .426, 2 homers, 12 RBIs, 6 stolen bases

Pitcher

Kat Schmierer, sophomore, Racine Lutheran, .400, 13 doubles, 2 homers, 36 runs, 31 RBIs, 16 stolen bases; 18-5 record, 1.24 ERA

Infielders

Gracie Peterson, junior, Burlington, .414, 10 doubles, 1 homer, 11 RBIs, 21 runs

Ashley Gerber, senior, St. Catherine's, .618, 11 doubles, 11 triples, 4 homers, 39 RBIs

Angela Slattery, sophomore, Union Grove, .338, 9 doubles, 2 triples, 1 homer, 18 RBIs

Raelynn Barwick, freshman, Waterford, .465, 13 RBIs, 12 runs, 12 stolen bases

Outfielders

Morgan Klein, freshman, Burlington, .421, 5 homers, 4 doubles, 2 triples, 16 RBIs

Brooke Walek, senior, Waterford, .440, 11 doubles, 1 homer, 11 RBIs, 21 runs

Lauren Waiss, junior, Case, .500, 5 doubles, 16 RBIs

Designated player

Courtney DeRosia, junior, Horlick, .469, 12 RBIs

SECOND TEAM

Catcher

Izzy Phillips, junior, Catholic Central, .492, 9 doubles, 1 homer, 35 RBIs

Pitcher

Christina Paleka, junior, Catholic Central, .508, 5 doubles, 31 runs, 18 RBIs; 10-10 record, 4.15 ERA

Infielders

Abby Cook, junior, St. Catherine's, .348, 25 RBIs

Sydney Hoover, sophomore, Racine Lutheran, .400, 27 RBIs, 18 runs

Jemma Fiehweg, senior, Waterford, .402, 4 doubles, 3 homers, 16 RBIs

Jenna Mudge, senior, Case, .418, 4 triples, 2 homers, 8 stolen bases

Outfielders

Alexis Peterson, sophomore, Racine Lutheran, .410, 7 doubles, 2 triples, 1 homer, 31 RBIs, 22 runs

Grace Trautman, junior, Waterford, .444, 5 doubles, 2 homers, 21 RBIs

Marion Rothen, sophomore, Case, .409, 5 doubles, 14 RBIs, 14 runs

Designated player

Erin Schwenn, senior, Catholic Central, .375, 2 doubles, 2 triples, 1 homer, 18 RBIs, 23 runs

HONORABLE MENTION

Burlington — Bridi Allen, junior; Natalie Weithaus, junior. Case — Paige Thomas, freshman; Jade Romanski, senior. Catholic Central — Morgan Dietzel, sophomore; Laine Dirksmeyer, sophomore. Horlick — Arianna Singer, senior; Dylan Zimmerman, sophomore. Park — Alexis Talbert, senior; Sophia Evreniadis, junior. Racine Lutheran — Calla Bixler, senior; Lynnae Newell, junior. St. Catherine's — Alexis Monosa, junior; Sophie Wentorf, junior. Union Grove — Kayli Pfeffer, senior; Megan Baker, junior. Waterford — Mackenzie Stiewe, junior; Hailey Cole, senior.

