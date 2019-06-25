Player of the Year
Kat Schmierer, Racine Lutheran
Coach of the Year
Becky Demuth, Racine Lutheran
FIRST TEAM
Catcher
Tricia Zimmerman, senior, Horlick, .426, 2 homers, 12 RBIs, 6 stolen bases
Pitcher
Kat Schmierer, sophomore, Racine Lutheran, .400, 13 doubles, 2 homers, 36 runs, 31 RBIs, 16 stolen bases; 18-5 record, 1.24 ERA
Infielders
Gracie Peterson, junior, Burlington, .414, 10 doubles, 1 homer, 11 RBIs, 21 runs
Ashley Gerber, senior, St. Catherine's, .618, 11 doubles, 11 triples, 4 homers, 39 RBIs
Angela Slattery, sophomore, Union Grove, .338, 9 doubles, 2 triples, 1 homer, 18 RBIs
Raelynn Barwick, freshman, Waterford, .465, 13 RBIs, 12 runs, 12 stolen bases
Outfielders
Morgan Klein, freshman, Burlington, .421, 5 homers, 4 doubles, 2 triples, 16 RBIs
Brooke Walek, senior, Waterford, .440, 11 doubles, 1 homer, 11 RBIs, 21 runs
Lauren Waiss, junior, Case, .500, 5 doubles, 16 RBIs
Designated player
Courtney DeRosia, junior, Horlick, .469, 12 RBIs
SECOND TEAM
Catcher
Izzy Phillips, junior, Catholic Central, .492, 9 doubles, 1 homer, 35 RBIs
Pitcher
Christina Paleka, junior, Catholic Central, .508, 5 doubles, 31 runs, 18 RBIs; 10-10 record, 4.15 ERA
Infielders
Abby Cook, junior, St. Catherine's, .348, 25 RBIs
Sydney Hoover, sophomore, Racine Lutheran, .400, 27 RBIs, 18 runs
Jemma Fiehweg, senior, Waterford, .402, 4 doubles, 3 homers, 16 RBIs
Jenna Mudge, senior, Case, .418, 4 triples, 2 homers, 8 stolen bases
Outfielders
Alexis Peterson, sophomore, Racine Lutheran, .410, 7 doubles, 2 triples, 1 homer, 31 RBIs, 22 runs
Grace Trautman, junior, Waterford, .444, 5 doubles, 2 homers, 21 RBIs
Marion Rothen, sophomore, Case, .409, 5 doubles, 14 RBIs, 14 runs
Designated player
Erin Schwenn, senior, Catholic Central, .375, 2 doubles, 2 triples, 1 homer, 18 RBIs, 23 runs
HONORABLE MENTION
Burlington — Bridi Allen, junior; Natalie Weithaus, junior. Case — Paige Thomas, freshman; Jade Romanski, senior. Catholic Central — Morgan Dietzel, sophomore; Laine Dirksmeyer, sophomore. Horlick — Arianna Singer, senior; Dylan Zimmerman, sophomore. Park — Alexis Talbert, senior; Sophia Evreniadis, junior. Racine Lutheran — Calla Bixler, senior; Lynnae Newell, junior. St. Catherine's — Alexis Monosa, junior; Sophie Wentorf, junior. Union Grove — Kayli Pfeffer, senior; Megan Baker, junior. Waterford — Mackenzie Stiewe, junior; Hailey Cole, senior.
