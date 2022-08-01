All-County softball chart for Aug. 7

Player of the Year
Morgan Klein
Pitcher
Pitcher
Morgan Klein, senior, Burlington
Catcher
Brynn Van Swol, junior, Union Grove
Infielders
Kendra Baumeister, senior, Burlington
McKenna Sheehan. junior, Waterford
Paige Thomas, senior, Case
Annika Otteson, senior, Waterford
Outfielders
Torin Slaughter, sophomore, Union Grove
People are also reading…
Kenna Kornely, junior, Burlington
Olivia Brieske, senior, Union Grove
Utility player
Olivia Doolittle, freshman, Catholic Central
Second Team
Pitcher
Autumn Weis, sophomore, Catholic Central
Catcher
Nova Zuberbuehler, sophomore, Case
Infielders
Molly Berezowitz, junior, Burlington
Aniesa Neave, sophomore, St. Catherine's
Turner Hetland, sophomore, Case
Rae Lynn Barwick, senior, Waterford
Outfielders
Madison Krueger, junior, Waterford
Riley Katterhagen, junior, Union Grove
Kati Berezowitz, freshman, Burlington
Designated player
Lindsey Thoennes, junior, Racine Lutheran
Honorable mention
Burlington - Brianna Moris, senior; Megan Baumeister, senior. Case - Kendal Walek, junior; Rylyn Paulick, sophomore. Catholic Central - Kelly Pum, junior; Kelsey Weis, senior. Racine Lutheran - Abbey Agerholm, sophomore; Jenna Beaudin, sophomore. St. Catherine's - Mia Prevost, junior; Grace Liapis, senior. Union Grove - Emily Boyle, junior; Maddie Goode, senior. Waterford - Shawn Kiser, senior; Abby Stultz, senior.