All-County softball chart for Aug. 7

  • 0

Player of the Year

Morgan Klein

Pitcher

Pitcher

Morgan Klein, senior, Burlington

Catcher

Brynn Van Swol, junior, Union Grove

Infielders

Kendra Baumeister, senior, Burlington

McKenna Sheehan. junior, Waterford

Paige Thomas, senior, Case

Annika Otteson, senior, Waterford

Outfielders

Torin Slaughter, sophomore, Union Grove

Kenna Kornely, junior, Burlington

Olivia Brieske, senior, Union Grove

Utility player

Olivia Doolittle, freshman, Catholic Central

Second Team

Pitcher

Autumn Weis, sophomore, Catholic Central

Catcher

Nova Zuberbuehler, sophomore, Case

Infielders

Molly Berezowitz, junior, Burlington

Aniesa Neave, sophomore, St. Catherine's

Turner Hetland, sophomore, Case

Rae Lynn Barwick, senior, Waterford

Outfielders

Madison Krueger, junior, Waterford

Riley Katterhagen, junior, Union Grove

Kati Berezowitz, freshman, Burlington

Designated player

Lindsey Thoennes, junior, Racine Lutheran

Honorable mention

Burlington - Brianna Moris, senior; Megan Baumeister, senior. Case - Kendal Walek, junior; Rylyn Paulick, sophomore. Catholic Central - Kelly Pum, junior; Kelsey Weis, senior. Racine Lutheran - Abbey Agerholm, sophomore; Jenna Beaudin, sophomore. St. Catherine's - Mia Prevost, junior; Grace Liapis, senior. Union Grove - Emily Boyle, junior; Maddie Goode, senior. Waterford - Shawn Kiser, senior; Abby Stultz, senior.

