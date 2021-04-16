 Skip to main content
All-County Girls Swimming & Diving
All-County Girls Swimming & Diving

ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

Megan Schultz, Burlington Co-op

FIRST TEAM

200-yard medley relay — Burlington Co-op (Morgan Dietzel, senior; Megan Schultz, junior; Claire Keeker, sophomore; Hania Dahms, senior) 1:50.43

200 freestyle — Schultz 1:57.09

200 individual medley — Dietzel 2:16.11

50 freestyle — Dahms 25.25

Diving — 11 Dives: Layla Genevich, sophomore, Case, 328.50 points

100 butterfly — Averi Larsen, freshman, Burlington Co-op, 1:02.00

100 freestyle — Dahms 55.17

500 freestyle — Katie Goetzke, freshman, Burlington Co-op, 5:37.01

200 freestyle relay — Burlington Co-op (Emilia Dahms, sophomore; Keeker; Andrea Smith, junior; Larsen) 1:41.98

100 backstroke — Dietzel 59.43

100 breaststroke — Schultz 1:06.19

400 freestyle relay — Burlington Co-op (H. Dahms, Larsen, Dietzel, Schultz) 3:39.56

SECOND TEAM

200-yard medley relay — Burlington Co-op (Katie Goetzke, freshman; Audra Ferguson, senior; Margaret McCann, junior; Andrea Smith, junior) 2:04.05

200 freestyle — Emelia Dahms, sophomore, Burlington Co-op, 2:03.96

200 individual medley — Smith 2:27.79

50 freestyle — Claire Keeker, sophomore, Burlington Co-op, 26.73

Diving — 11 dives: Taylor Kaplan, junior, Case, 307.05 points

100 butterfly — Keeker 1:04.13

100 freestyle — Maya Schaefer, sophomore, Burlington Co-op, 59.14

500 freestyle — Smith 5:41.52

200 freestyle relay — Burlington Co-op (Schaefer; Megan LeRose, junior; Sydney Hernandez, senior; Natalie Vitek, senior) 1:51.28

100 backstroke — McCann 1:11.70

100 breaststroke — Averi Larsen, freshman, Burlington Co-op, 1:12.42

400 freestyle relay — Burlington Co-op (Vitek, Goetzke, Schaefer, E. Dahms) 4:L03.20.

HONORABLE MENTION

Burlington Co-op — Grace Clausen and Abby Beutel, seniors. Case — Jazmine Fiorentino, senior and Ava Knaus, junior. Horlick — Gabi Berthiaume and Erica Lojeski, seniors. Park — Erin Ketterhagen, senior. Prairie/St. Catherine’s — Olivia Andreasen and McKenna Barbee, senior. 

