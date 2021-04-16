All-County Girls Swimming & Diving

ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
Megan Schultz, Burlington Co-op
FIRST TEAM
200-yard medley relay — Burlington Co-op (Morgan Dietzel, senior; Megan Schultz, junior; Claire Keeker, sophomore; Hania Dahms, senior) 1:50.43
200 freestyle — Schultz 1:57.09
200 individual medley — Dietzel 2:16.11
50 freestyle — Dahms 25.25
Diving — 11 Dives: Layla Genevich, sophomore, Case, 328.50 points
100 butterfly — Averi Larsen, freshman, Burlington Co-op, 1:02.00
100 freestyle — Dahms 55.17
500 freestyle — Katie Goetzke, freshman, Burlington Co-op, 5:37.01
200 freestyle relay — Burlington Co-op (Emilia Dahms, sophomore; Keeker; Andrea Smith, junior; Larsen) 1:41.98
100 backstroke — Dietzel 59.43
100 breaststroke — Schultz 1:06.19
400 freestyle relay — Burlington Co-op (H. Dahms, Larsen, Dietzel, Schultz) 3:39.56
SECOND TEAM
200-yard medley relay — Burlington Co-op (Katie Goetzke, freshman; Audra Ferguson, senior; Margaret McCann, junior; Andrea Smith, junior) 2:04.05
200 freestyle — Emelia Dahms, sophomore, Burlington Co-op, 2:03.96
200 individual medley — Smith 2:27.79
50 freestyle — Claire Keeker, sophomore, Burlington Co-op, 26.73
Diving — 11 dives: Taylor Kaplan, junior, Case, 307.05 points
100 butterfly — Keeker 1:04.13
100 freestyle — Maya Schaefer, sophomore, Burlington Co-op, 59.14
500 freestyle — Smith 5:41.52
200 freestyle relay — Burlington Co-op (Schaefer; Megan LeRose, junior; Sydney Hernandez, senior; Natalie Vitek, senior) 1:51.28
100 backstroke — McCann 1:11.70
100 breaststroke — Averi Larsen, freshman, Burlington Co-op, 1:12.42
400 freestyle relay — Burlington Co-op (Vitek, Goetzke, Schaefer, E. Dahms) 4:L03.20.