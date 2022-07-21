 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
All-County girls soccer chart for July 24

Player of the Year

Taylor Gordon, Waterford

Coach of the Year

Joe Manley, Park

First Team

Goalkeeper

Maggie Dreifuerst, senior, Park

Forwards

Taylor Gordon, junior, Waterford

Julie James, sophomore, Union Grove

Paige Cotton, senior, Union Grove

Midfielders

Megan Cornell, junior, Waterford

Lexi Pettit, junior, Union Grove

Aleah Reesman, junior, Burlington

Defenders

Lillyan Dehne, junior, Waterford

Shelby Busch, junior, Burlington

Rhyan Hood, freshman, Union Grove

Kiran Shimp, senior, Prairie

Second Team

Goalkeeper

Emily Runkel, junior, Burlington

Forwards

Julia Klein, senior, Catholic Central

Norah Boerner, freshman, Prairie

Midfielders

Meg Decker, freshman, Prairie

Sam Fleischman, senior, Union Grove

Leah Dehne, freshman, Waterford

Santina Garcia, junior, Case

Defenders

Grace Betker, junior, Park

Eva Lynch, junior, Catholic Central

Kyra Lou, sophomore, Horlick

Sophia Rampulla, junior, Union Grove

Honorable mention

Burlington — Brianna Moris, senior; Megan Baumeister, senior. Case — Kendal Walek, junior; Rylyn Paulick, sophomore. Catholic Central — Kelly Pum, junior; Kelsey Weis, senior. Horlick — Mia Pascucci, sophomore; Makenna Mohs, senior. Park — Veronica Maldonado, senior; Kiley Skenandore, junior. Prairie — Amelia Ropiak, junior; Rihanna Kern, freshman.  Racine Lutheran — Bella Jaramillo, senior; Kierra Molhally, senior. St. Catherine's — Arianna Jones, junior; Emily Monosa, senior. Union Grove — Emily Boyle, junior; Maddie Goode, junior. Waterford — Shawna Kiser, senior; Abby Stultz, senior.

