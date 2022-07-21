All-County girls soccer chart for July 24

Player of the Year
Taylor Gordon, Waterford
Coach of the Year
Joe Manley, Park
First Team
Goalkeeper
Maggie Dreifuerst, senior, Park
Forwards
Taylor Gordon, junior, Waterford
Julie James, sophomore, Union Grove
Paige Cotton, senior, Union Grove
Midfielders
Megan Cornell, junior, Waterford
Lexi Pettit, junior, Union Grove
Aleah Reesman, junior, Burlington
Defenders
Lillyan Dehne, junior, Waterford
Shelby Busch, junior, Burlington
Rhyan Hood, freshman, Union Grove
Kiran Shimp, senior, Prairie
Second Team
Goalkeeper
Emily Runkel, junior, Burlington
Forwards
Julia Klein, senior, Catholic Central
Norah Boerner, freshman, Prairie
Midfielders
Meg Decker, freshman, Prairie
Sam Fleischman, senior, Union Grove
Leah Dehne, freshman, Waterford
Santina Garcia, junior, Case
Defenders
Grace Betker, junior, Park
Eva Lynch, junior, Catholic Central
Kyra Lou, sophomore, Horlick
Sophia Rampulla, junior, Union Grove
Honorable mention
Burlington — Brianna Moris, senior; Megan Baumeister, senior. Case — Kendal Walek, junior; Rylyn Paulick, sophomore. Catholic Central — Kelly Pum, junior; Kelsey Weis, senior. Horlick — Mia Pascucci, sophomore; Makenna Mohs, senior. Park — Veronica Maldonado, senior; Kiley Skenandore, junior. Prairie — Amelia Ropiak, junior; Rihanna Kern, freshman. Racine Lutheran — Bella Jaramillo, senior; Kierra Molhally, senior. St. Catherine's — Arianna Jones, junior; Emily Monosa, senior. Union Grove — Emily Boyle, junior; Maddie Goode, junior. Waterford — Shawna Kiser, senior; Abby Stultz, senior.