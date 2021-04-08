All-County boys swim

ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
Azaan McCray, Case
FIRST TEAM
200-yard medley relay — Case (Bryce Helland, junior; Joe Skantz, senior; Hugo Arteaga, freshman; Will Arnold, senior) 1:47.97
200 freestyle — Hopking Uyenbat, sophomore, Burlington Co-op, 1:55.31
200 individual medley — Spencer Gross, junior, Burlington Co-op, 2:10.43
50 freestyle — Skantz 21.80
Diving — 11 Dives: Azaan McCray, junior, Case, 476.00 points
100 butterfly — Arteaga 52.60
100 freestyle — Skantz 47.86
500 freestyle — Uyenbat 5:13.84
200 freestyle relay — Case (Arteaga, Helland, Arnold, Skantz) 1:35.84
100 backstroke — Arteaga 56.50
100 breaststroke — Gross 1:02.65
400 freestyle relay — Burlington Co-op (Caleb Weis, sophomore, Luke Gilmore, senior; Uyenbat, Gross) 3:36.64
SECOND TEAM
200-yard medley relay — Burlington Co-op (Uyenbat, Gross, Weis, Gilmore) 1:48.63
200 freestyle — Weis 1:56.71
200 individual medley — Devyn Tyacke, junior, Burlington Co-op, 2:25.20
50 freestyle — Gilmore 24.37
Diving — 11 dives: Cullen Krogh, senior, Park, 300.20 points
100 butterfly — Josh Abel, senior, Park, 53.72
100 freestyle — Kadin Purath, senior, Prairie/St. Catherine’s, 53.95
500 freestyle — Weis, 5:33.06
200 freestyle relay — Burlington Co-op (Franklin Mayer, freshman, Christian Venegas, sophomore; Evander Craig, junior; Ryan Currier, sophomore) 1:43.56
100 backstroke — Abel 57.73
100 breaststroke — Craig 1:11.52
400 freestyle relay — Case (Adam Ries, freshman; Luke Mortensen, senior; Charles Ray, senior; Arnold), 3:59.96
HONORABLE MENTION
Burlington Co-op — Mason Yenter, junior; Joseph Ryan, junior. Case — Connor Mills, senior; Yash Patil, sophomore. Horlick — Austin Lentz, senior; Bryce Doering, junior. Park — Ethan Scholzen, junior; Kyle Ketterhagen, sophomore. Prairie/St. Catherine’s — Erik Westman, senior; Timothy Peterson, sophomore.