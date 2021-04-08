 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
All-County boys swim
0 comments

All-County boys swim

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

Azaan McCray, Case

FIRST TEAM

200-yard medley relay — Case (Bryce Helland, junior; Joe Skantz, senior; Hugo Arteaga, freshman; Will Arnold, senior) 1:47.97

200 freestyle — Hopking Uyenbat, sophomore, Burlington Co-op, 1:55.31

200 individual medley — Spencer Gross, junior, Burlington Co-op, 2:10.43

50 freestyle — Skantz 21.80

Diving — 11 Dives: Azaan McCray, junior, Case, 476.00 points

100 butterfly — Arteaga 52.60

100 freestyle — Skantz 47.86

500 freestyle — Uyenbat 5:13.84

200 freestyle relay — Case (Arteaga, Helland, Arnold, Skantz) 1:35.84

100 backstroke — Arteaga 56.50

100 breaststroke — Gross 1:02.65

400 freestyle relay — Burlington Co-op (Caleb Weis, sophomore, Luke Gilmore, senior; Uyenbat, Gross) 3:36.64

SECOND TEAM

200-yard medley relay — Burlington Co-op (Uyenbat, Gross, Weis, Gilmore) 1:48.63

200 freestyle — Weis 1:56.71

200 individual medley — Devyn Tyacke, junior, Burlington Co-op, 2:25.20

50 freestyle — Gilmore 24.37

Diving — 11 dives: Cullen Krogh, senior, Park, 300.20 points

100 butterfly — Josh Abel, senior, Park, 53.72

100 freestyle — Kadin Purath, senior, Prairie/St. Catherine’s, 53.95

500 freestyle — Weis, 5:33.06

200 freestyle relay — Burlington Co-op (Franklin Mayer, freshman, Christian Venegas, sophomore; Evander Craig, junior; Ryan Currier, sophomore) 1:43.56

100 backstroke — Abel 57.73

100 breaststroke — Craig 1:11.52

400 freestyle relay — Case (Adam Ries, freshman; Luke Mortensen, senior; Charles Ray, senior; Arnold), 3:59.96

HONORABLE MENTION

Burlington Co-op —  Mason Yenter, junior; Joseph Ryan, junior. Case — Connor Mills, senior; Yash Patil, sophomore. Horlick — Austin Lentz, senior; Bryce Doering, junior. Park — Ethan Scholzen, junior; Kyle Ketterhagen, sophomore. Prairie/St. Catherine’s — Erik Westman, senior; Timothy Peterson, sophomore.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News