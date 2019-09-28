{{featured_button_text}}

Coach Rudy’s Fall Basketball Camp

Sharpen your basketball skills before the season begins. There are still openings for Coach Rudy’s Fall Basketball Camps for boys and girls. Sessions will be held each Saturday in October (Oct. 5, 12, 19, 26) at the Chavez Community Center, 2221 Douglas Ave. in Racine.

Grades 2/3 will be from 1 to 2:30 p.m.; grades 4/5 from 2:30 to 4 p.m.; Grades 6/7/8 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Registration forms available at all Racine community centers and at www.coachrudys.com.

For more information, contact Coach Rudy at (262) 880-3002 or coachrudys@yahoo.com. Registration deadline has been extended to Sept.30.

RBC facility available for rental

The Racine Baseball Cooperative (RBC) has reopened at a new location in the City of Racine (1509 Rapids Drive; entry way at 1500 High St.). All baseball and softball teams and organizations are welcome to visit the facility and to sign up to use it starting in November Please call Jack Schiestle at 262- 634- 6390 for more information and to arrange for a visit.

