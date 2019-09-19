Coach Rudy's Fall Basketball Camp
Sharpen your basketball skills before the season begins. Sign up now for Coach Rudy’s Fall Basketball Camps for boys and girls. Sessions will be held each Saturday in October (Oct. 5, 12, 19, 26) at the Chavez Community Center, 2221 Douglas Ave. in Racine.
Grades 2/3 will be from 1 to 2:30 p.m.; grades 4/5 from 2:30 to 4 p.m.; Grades 6/7/8 4 to 5:30 p.m.
Registration forms available at all Racine community centers and at www.coachrudys.com, For more information, contact Coach Rudy at (262) 880-3002 or coachrudys@yahoo.com. Registration deadline has been extended to Sept. 30.
RBC facility available for rental
The Racine Baseball Cooperative (RBC) has reopened at a new location in the City of Racine (1509 Rapids Drive; entry way at 1500 High St.). All baseball and softball teams and organizations are welcome to visit the facility and to sign up to use it starting in November Please call Jack Schiestle at 262- 634- 6390 for more information and to arrange for a visit.
LifeSport Home School Tennis
LifeSport Tennis Racine is offering fall tennis sessions. The eight week program runs on Tuesdays from Oct. 1 through Nov. 19 or Thursdays from Oct. 3 through Nov. 21 for ages 5-17. The program costs $80. No equipment is necessary to participate. Those interested in signing up are advised to not wear black bottom shoes. The deadline for registration is Sunday, Sept. 29. For more information or to register, contact Todd Anderson by emailing todd@lifesport.com or calling 262-639-6100.
SEA Swim Team Tryouts
Tryouts for the SEA swim team will be from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23 at Horlick High School. Ar tryouts, swimmers must demonstrate 25 yards of non-stop swimming and safety in deep-water. If you are interested in joining SEA, contact Neil at (262) 898-4766 or at south.eastern.aquatics@gmail.com. For more information, go to https://www.sea-y.org/join.
Knights of Columbus Golf Outing
Monsignor S.B. Witkowiak Council 697 of the Knights of Columbus will hold its first Knights of Columbus Golf Outing Thursday, Sept. 26, at Ives Grove Golf Links, 14101 Washington Ave.
The outing will be a nine-hole scramble format with a shotgun start at 1:45 p.m. Registration is from 1 to 1:30 p.m. The dinner with cash bar begins at 5 p.m.
There will be a silent auction, raffles and door prizes. Two hole-in-one prizes are planned, including a 2020 Jeep 36-month lease and a lifetime membership to “First Sight” worth $25,000.
The cost is $55 for golf, a cart, shirt, ditty bag, on-course beverage and access to the banquet. Golfers may sign up individually or as a group of four. The cost for dinner only is $20. Checks and registrations can be sent to Ken Sack, 4925 Emstan Hills Road, Racine, WI 53406. Make checks payable to KC Council 697. Proceeds benefit Council 697 and its numerous community, patriotic and charitable causes.
For more information, contact Bill McCormick 262-497-9826 or Ken Sack 262-488-3807.
“Punt, Pass and Kick” Contest
Monsignor S.B. Witkowiak Council 697 of the Knights of Columbus will hold a “Punt, Pass and Kick” contest, for boys and girls ages 8-12, Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Haban Park Complex, 1330 Borgardt Road, Mount Pleasant.
The event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon. All entrants must fill out and submit an entry form signed by a parent or guardian on the day of the contest. Contestants may compete any time during the three hour period of the contest and do not have to stay for the rest of the competition. Winners will be announced later.
Each contestant will compete in three categories: punt, pass and kick (with a tee), with both length and accuracy figuring in the scoring. They will have two attempts for each.
Contestants ages 8-11 will use a junior size football; 12 year olds will use a regulation size football.
Prizes will include: 1st Place — trophy/medal, certificate and the right to advance to the next level of competition (district); 2nd Place — certificate/ribbon and becomes an alternate for district competition; 3rd Place — certificate or ribbon.
Information and entry forms have been sent to all Racine area Parochial, Private and Public Schools; RYS and Old Timers Youth Football teams.
For more information, contact Bill Frayer 262-633-7887 or Harold Von De Bur 630-215-5362.
