Coach Rudy's Fall Basketball Camp
Sharpen your basketball skills before the season begins. There are still openings for Coach Rudy’s Fall Basketball Camps for boys and girls. Sessions will be held each Saturday in October (Oct. 5, 12, 19, 26) at the Chavez Community Center, 2221 Douglas Ave. in Racine.
Grades 2/3 will be from 1 to 2:30 p.m.; grades 4/5 from 2:30 to 4 p.m.; Grades 6/7/8 4 to 5:30 p.m.
Registration forms available at all Racine community centers and at www.coachrudys.com.
For more information, contact Coach Rudy at (262) 880-3002 or coachrudys@yahoo.com. Registration deadline has been extended to Sept.30.
LifeSport Home School Tennis
LifeSport Tennis Racine is offering fall tennis sessions. The eight week program runs on Tuesdays from Oct. 1 through Nov. 19 or Thursdays from Oct. 3 through Nov. 21 for ages 5-17. The program costs $80. No equipment is necessary to participate. Those interested in signing up are advised to not wear black bottom shoes. The deadline for registration is Sunday, Sept. 29. For more information or to register, contact Todd Anderson by emailing todd@lifesport.com or calling 262-639-6100.
Big John Scramble at Johnson Park
The annual Big John Scramble will be held Saturday, Oct. 5, at the H.F. Johnson Park Golf Course, 6200 Northwestern Ave., in Racine.
The event is a two-person, 18-hole net (handicapped) scramble that will use a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Registration begins at 7 a.m.
The cost is $130 per team, which includes 18 holes of golf with cart, lunch, prizes for placing and prizes for hole events. There will be an optional skins game, raffles and random drawings for prizes. The field is limited to the first 60 teams.
Play will be from the back tees, although men age 60 and older will play from the white tees and men 70 and older, and women, will play from the Gold Tees.
Proceeds will benefit The Junior Masters and The Wee One Foundation.
The deadline to sign up is Sunday, Sept. 29. Please call the Johnson Park golf shop at 637-2840 or contact John Feiner at jfeiner@shorewest.com for more information.
