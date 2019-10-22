SEAY Swim Team tryouts
Tryouts for the Racine Family YMCA Swim Team (Southeastern Aquatics) will be Monday, October 28 between 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. at Horlick High School.
Tryouts are open to swimmers ages 4 to 18. Swimmers will demonstrate their ability to swim 25 yards of the pool without stopping and their ability to swim in water 10 feet deep. Swimmers passing the tryout will be extended two weeks of free swimming.
For more information, please call head coach Neil Wright at 262-994-3157 or email south.eastern.aquatics@gmail.com.
Turkey Open golf at Johnson Park
The annual Turkey Open will be held Saturday, Nov. 2 at the H.F. Johnson Park Golf Course, 6200 Northwestern Ave., Racine.
The entry fee is $50 per person through Oct. 26 and $60 after Oct. 26. The entry fee includes golf, food, skins game and prizes. Power carts will be available for $15 per person.
The event begins at 10 a.m. sharp with a shotgun start and golfers will play the course backwards. Turkeys will be given as hole prizes and door prizes.
For more information, please call Johnson Park at (262) 637-2840.
Annual Rifle Deer Sight
The Racine County Line Rifle Club will hold its annual rifle deer sight on the second and third weekends of November: Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 9 and Nov. 10, and Nov. 16 and Nov. 17 from 7 a.m. to dusk each day.
Sight-in is at 100-yards with hits immediately visible. Distance for hand guns, shotguns, and 17/22 caliber targets also will be available from 25-100 yards. New for this year, sight-ins will be available from 200 and 200 yards on steel targets with instant feedback. Customers shoot their own ammunition and 20 rounds will cost $20.00.
Bore sighting and experienced shooters will be available to assist. Also, classes about minutes, MILS and rifle scopes will be offered on Saturday, Nov. 9. The session is about 20 minutes and will be held every hour on the hour.
There also will be a gun raffle for $10 per rifle, shotgun and hand gun.
YMCA Competitive Basketball League
The Racine YMCA are looking for teams of seven or more players to join in competitive basketball leagues at the Racine Family YMCA Sealed Air Branch, 8501 Campus Dr., Mount Pleasant.
Leagues will be formed with an A and B Division, rosters will be locked after the second week and only players on the roster will be allowed to play in the playoffs. The league is for ages 18 and older. The fee is $425 per team and includes jerseys.
The Championship winning team will receive a team trophy. For info, contact Ryan Thompson at 262-898-4751.
Racine Baseball Cooperative has reopened
The Racine Baseball Cooperative (RBC) has reopened at a New Location in the City of Racine (1509 Rapids Drive; entry way at 1500 High St.). All baseball and softball teams and organizations are welcome to visit the facility and to sign up to use it starting November 2019. Please call Jack Schiestle at 262- 634- 6390 for more information and to arrange for a visit.
