Court is in Session’ Basketball Camp

The City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS) department is offering a “Court is in Session” Basketball Camp for youths in grades 2-8. The one-day camp focuses on teaching fundamentals, training and challenging players mentally and physically in a fun atmosphere of team play and individual skill development.

The camp will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 2 at the Cesar Chavez Community Center, 2221 Douglas Ave.

The camp will be run by Wally Booker, the head girls basketball coach at Case High School, and Ambrial Sanders, the head girls basketball coach at Horlick.

Registration for the camp will run from Aug. 19 to Oct. 11. The camp fee is $25 and includes a T-shirt.

Parents/legal guardians can register participants Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the PRCS office, 800 Center St., Room 127. Registration forms are available at any of the city’s five community centers and on the City of Racine PRCS website at www.cityofracine.org/ParksRec

For more information, please contact Matt Gomez at 262-636-9445.

RBC facility available for rental

The Racine Baseball Cooperative (RBC) has reopened at a new location in the City of Racine (1509 Rapids Drive; entry way at 1500 High St.). All baseball and softball teams and organizations are welcome to visit the facility and to sign up to use it starting in November Please call Jack Schiestle at 262- 634- 6390 for more information and to arrange for a visit.

