YMCA Swim Team (Southeastern Aquatics) Tryouts
Tryouts for the Racine Family YMCA Swim Team (Southeastern Aquatics) will be Monday, October 28 between 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. at Horlick High School.
Tryouts are open to swimmers ages 4 to 18. Swimmers will demonstrate their ability to swim 25 yards of the pool without stopping and their ability to swim in water 10 feet deep. Swimmers passing the tryout will be extended two weeks of free swimming.
For more information, please call Head Coach Neil Wright at 262.994.3157 or email south.eastern.aquatics@gmail.com.
RBC facility available for rental
The Racine Baseball Cooperative (RBC) has reopened at a new location in the City of Racine (1509 Rapids Drive; entry way at 1500 High St.). All baseball and softball teams and organizations are welcome to visit the facility and to sign up to use it starting in November Please call Jack Schiestle at 262- 634- 6390 for more information and to arrange for a visit.
