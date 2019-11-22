Agendas for Nov. 23

The cost is $50 for YMCA members and $70 for non-members. Participants will receive a t-shirt.

For info, contact Ryan Thompson at 262-898-4751 or rthompson@ymcaracine.org.

YMCA Competitive Basketball League

The Racine YMCA are looking for teams of seven or more players to join in competitive basketball leagues at the Racine Family YMCA Sealed Air Branch, 8501 Campus Dr., Mount Pleasant.

Leagues will be formed with an A and B Division, rosters will be locked after the second week and only players on the roster will be allowed to play in the playoffs. The league is for ages 18 and older. The fee is $425 per team and includes jerseys. The Championship winning team will receive a team trophy. For info, contact Ryan Thompson at 262-898-4751.

Racine Baseball Cooperative now open

The Racine Baseball Cooperative (RBC) has reopened at a New Location in the City of Racine (1509 Rapids Drive; entry way at 1500 High St.). All baseball and softball teams and organizations are welcome to visit the facility and to sign up to use it starting Nov., 2019. Please call Jack Schiestle at 262-634-6390 for more information and to arrange for a visit.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.