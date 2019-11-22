Agendas for Nov. 23

Youth Dodgeball
The Racine Sealed Air YMCA is offering youth dodgeball this winter.
Play is open to children from pre-kindergarten to eighth grade, with teams formed based on grade level. There will be no weeknight practices and participants will receive t-shirts.
Matches will be played between noon and 3 p.m. on Sundays from Dec. 1 through Dec. 22 at the Sealed Air YMCA, 8501 Campus Drive in Mount Pleasant.
Players will learn the rules of the game as the season progresses.
The cost is $30 for YMCA members and $45 for non-members.
For info, contact Katie Svendsen at 262-898-4558 or Ryan Thompson at 262-898-4751.
YMCA Indoor Soccer
The Racine YMCA will offer an indoor soccer league for students in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade.
The league will run from Jan. 20 to March 20. Practices will be held at the George Bray Neighborhood YMCA ad matches will be at the Sealed Air YMCA in Mount Pleasant.
There will be five league divisions: Mites (pre-kindergarten and kindergartern); Might Mites (first and second grades); Sophomores (third and fourth grades); Juniors (fifth and sixth grades); and Seniors (seventh and eighth grades).
The cost is $50 for YMCA members and $70 for non-members. Participants will receive a t-shirt.
For info, contact Ryan Thompson at 262-898-4751 or rthompson@ymcaracine.org.
YMCA Competitive Basketball League
The Racine YMCA are looking for teams of seven or more players to join in competitive basketball leagues at the Racine Family YMCA Sealed Air Branch, 8501 Campus Dr., Mount Pleasant.
Leagues will be formed with an A and B Division, rosters will be locked after the second week and only players on the roster will be allowed to play in the playoffs. The league is for ages 18 and older. The fee is $425 per team and includes jerseys. The Championship winning team will receive a team trophy. For info, contact Ryan Thompson at 262-898-4751.
Racine Baseball Cooperative now open
The Racine Baseball Cooperative (RBC) has reopened at a New Location in the City of Racine (1509 Rapids Drive; entry way at 1500 High St.). All baseball and softball teams and organizations are welcome to visit the facility and to sign up to use it starting Nov., 2019. Please call Jack Schiestle at 262-634-6390 for more information and to arrange for a visit.