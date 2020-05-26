Agendas for May 27

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Racine Instinctive Bowmen opening for season

The Racine Instinctive Bowmen, 14403 50th Road, Yorkville, is opening for the season on Sunday, May 31 with the start of the club’s summer Industrial League. Qualifying will take place that day with archers shooting two rounds.

Shooting will continue with single rounds on Wednesdays thru Aug. 12.

Complete details, including rules and registration information, can be found on the RIB's website; click on the Industrial League tab.

For more information on any programs, visit the RIB’s website at www.ribarchery.com, email the club at ribarchery@gmail.com or call 262-835-4975 (clubhouse) or 414-975-1062 (Dave Larsen).

Shoop Park Tuesday Women’s golf league

The Shoop Park Tuesday women’s golf league has openings for the 2020 season. Play begins Tuesday, June 2. Golfers of all ages and abilities are invited to join the league.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the league is starting later than usual with plans for maintaining a healthy environment with social distancing rules.