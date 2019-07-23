Case Alumni C-Club Golf Outing
The 20th annual Case High School Alumni C Club annual golf outing will be held Friday, Aug. 16 at Ives Grove Golf Links, 14101 Washington Ave.
The four-person scramble format event begins at 11 a.m. with a shotgun start.
All money raised during this event is donated to Case High Athletics and the Gene Veit Scholarship program.
For more information, please call Carey Worbington at 979-209-4750 or Jeff Vlasak at 262-488-3826.
Racine County Men’s Open golf
Entry forms are available at Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville and Browns Lake Golf Course in Burlington, and online at www.ivesgrovegl.com, for the 2019 Racine County Men’s Open golf tournament, scheduled for Aug. 2-4 at Browns Lake and Ives Grove.
The tournament is open to all Racine County residents, past champions regardless of residence, past residents of Racine County or any players with family members living in Racine County.
Play will be in four flights (Championship, First, Second, Third) determined by WSGA handicap. Championship Flight plays Friday, Aug. 2 at Browns Lake and Saturday, Aug. 3 and Sunday, Aug. 4 at Ives Grove. The low 60 and ties after Saturday’s round will make the cut to play Sunday at Ives Grove.
First, Second, and Third Flights play Saturday, Aug. 3 at Browns Lake. The low 15 and ties in each flight will play Ives Grove Sunday, Aug. 4 and those not making the cut in the three flights will play in a consolation bracket at Browns Lake Sunday.
The entry fee is $90 for the Championship Flight and $75 for the other three flights. The entry deadline is 6 p.m. Sunday, July 28. Make checks payable to H&H Fairway Enterprises, Inc.
For more information, including pairings, please call Ives Grove at 262-878-3714 or Browns Lake at 262-763-6065.
