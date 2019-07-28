Parkside announces women’s bball camps
The UW-Parkside women’s basketball program is hosting its elite camp from 1-5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3. The cost is $60 per camper and registration starts at noon.
For more information, please email assistant coach Sarah Eichler at Eichler@uwp.edu
The camp will be run by Rangers head coach Jen Conely and Eichler. Conely played two seasons at Florida Gulf Coast, helping the program to a 63-2 record and an appearance in the 2007 NCAA Division II championship game. Eicher played at UW-Green Bay, where she was an All-Horizon League player and became the 31st player in program history to score 1,000 career points.
Coach Koch Memorial Golf Outing
The UW-Parkside wrestling program is holding the 14th annual Coach Koch Memorial Golf Outing on Aug. 3 at Maplecrest Country Club in Somers. The outing is named in honor of Koch, who was the head coach of the Rangers’ wrestling program for 41 years. He died in 2017.
Check-in begins at 12:30 p.m., with a shotgun start at 1:30 p.m. and dinner starting at 6:30 p.m. The cost is $100 per golfer, which includes a gift, golf with a motorized cart, and dinner. The cost for dinner only is $30.
Register online at https://donate.uwp.edu/2019WrestlingCoachKochMemorialGolfOuting
Please make checks payable to UW-Parkside Wrestling and mail to Parkside head coach Corey VanGroll, Sports & Activity Center, 900 Wood Road, Kenosha, WI, 53144.
For more information, contact VanGroll at vangroll@uwp.edu
