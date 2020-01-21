Agendas for Jan. 22

Mount Pleasant Summer Recreation Programs
Signup for Mount Pleasant Parks and Recreation summer youth programs will start next month.
Anyone interested in playing softball, T-ball, kickball and volleyball can sign up in person at the Mount Pleasant Village Hall on the following dates: Saturday, Feb. 29 from 1 to 3 p.m.; Thursday, March 5 from 6 to 8 p.m.; Saturday, March 7 from 1 to 3 p.m.
Softball will be available for girls ages 6-18, boys ages 6-14; T-ball for children ages 4 and 5; co-ed kickball for ages 9-13, co-ed volleyball for ages 10-14.
Online registration begins Feb. 15. A link will be posted on www.mtpleasantwi.gov and on Facebook: Mount Pleasant Parks and Recreation. Registration ends May 1 and seasons start June 1.
For more information, call or e-mail Brittany Bodnar at 262-865-4408 or bbodnar@mtpleasantwi.gov
Western Racine Special Olympics
The Western Racine County Special Olympics will host athletes from across southeastern Wisconsin from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2 at Burlington High School, 400 McKanna Parkway, Burlington.
There will be a live raffle and a bake sale to benefit Special Olympics athletes.
Racine Baseball Cooperative has reopened
The Racine Baseball Cooperative (RBC) has reopened at a New Location in the City of Racine (1509 Rapids Drive; entry way at 1500 High St.). All baseball and softball teams and organizations are welcome to visit the facility and to sign up to use it. Please call Jack Schiestle at 262-634-6390 for more information and to arrange for a visit.