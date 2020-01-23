Agendas for Jan. 24

Knights of Columbus free-throw contest
The Knights of Columbus Councils of Racine’s annual free-throw competition will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25 in the small gymnasium at St. Catherine’s High School, 1200 Park Ave., Racine. Enter the school through the southeast entrance on Park Ave.
The competition is open to all public, private, parochial and home school students in Racine County east of Hwy. 36. The contest is part of the Wisconsin State and Knights of Columbus National/International Free Throw Competition.
All boys and girls ages 9-14 (as of Jan. 1, 2020) are eligible. Each contestant must submit a completed release and waiver form at the time of registration. Participants do not have to stay after competing.
For more information, contact Steve Jansta at 262-554-6376 or by email at janstasteve@att.net, or Bill Frayer at 262-633-7887 or 262-945-1095 or by email at frayerfamily@yahoo.com
Mount Pleasant Summer Recreation Programs
Signup for Mount Pleasant Parks and Recreation summer youth programs will start next month.
Anyone interested in playing softball, T-ball, kickball and volleyball can sign up in person at the Mount Pleasant Village Hall on the following dates: Saturday, Feb. 29 from 1 to 3 p.m.; Thursday, March 5 from 6 to 8 p.m.; Saturday, March 7 from 1 to 3 p.m.
Softball will be available for girls ages 6-18, boys ages 6-14; T-ball for children ages 4 and 5; co-ed kickball for ages 9-13, co-ed volleyball for ages 10-14.
Online registration begins Feb. 15. A link will be posted on www.mtpleasantwi.gov and on Facebook: Mount Pleasant Parks and Recreation. Registration ends May 1 and seasons start June 1.
For more information, call or e-mail Brittany Bodnar at 262-865-4408 or bbodnar@mtpleasantwi.gov
Western Racine Special Olympics
The Western Racine County Special Olympics will host athletes from across southeastern Wisconsin from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2 at Burlington High School, 400 McKanna Parkway, Burlington.
There will be a live raffle and a bake sale to benefit Special Olympics athletes.