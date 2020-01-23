Agendas for Jan. 24

Knights of Columbus free-throw contest

The Knights of Columbus Councils of Racine’s annual free-throw competition will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25 in the small gymnasium at St. Catherine’s High School, 1200 Park Ave., Racine. Enter the school through the southeast entrance on Park Ave.

The competition is open to all public, private, parochial and home school students in Racine County east of Hwy. 36. The contest is part of the Wisconsin State and Knights of Columbus National/International Free Throw Competition.

All boys and girls ages 9-14 (as of Jan. 1, 2020) are eligible. Each contestant must submit a completed release and waiver form at the time of registration. Participants do not have to stay after competing.

For more information, contact Steve Jansta at 262-554-6376 or by email at janstasteve@att.net, or Bill Frayer at 262-633-7887 or 262-945-1095 or by email at frayerfamily@yahoo.com

Mount Pleasant Summer Recreation Programs

Signup for Mount Pleasant Parks and Recreation summer youth programs will start next month.