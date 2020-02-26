Agendas for Feb. 27

Tae Kwon Do Tournament at Prairie
Chay’s Tae Kwon Do will hold its 24th annual school tournament on Saturday, March 14 at The Prairie School in Wind Point. Doors open at 9 a.m. and competition begins at approximately 9:30 a.m., with lunch scheduled for noon and competition resuming at 12:30 p.m.
Competition will be in forms, board breaking, grand champion forms and sparring.
The entry fee is $45 for one event, $58 for two events and $70 for three events, or $50 for three events for Little Ninjas. There is a $5 discount for Black Belt Club members. All competitors must be registered by Wednesday, March 11; there is a late fee of $15 if registering on Thursday, March 12; no entries will be accepted on March 13.
Admission for spectators is $5 for adults, $3 for ages 6 through 17 and free for ages 5 and under.
For more information, or to obtain an entry form, call Chay’s Tae Kwon Do at 262-633-7090, visit the dojo at 2720 Old Mill Road (behind Timer’s Liquor on Northwestern Ave.) or go online to www.chaystkd.com
Racine Family YMCA youth basketball league
Registration is underway for the Racine Family YMCA Spring Youth Basketball Leagues. The registration deadline is Feb. 29 and games are scheduled to begin on March 21.
There are five co-ed age divisions in the leagues (age as of Feb. 29, 2020) — Mites (pre-K and kindergarten), Mighty Mites (grades 1-2), Sophomores (grades 3-4), Juniors (grades 5-6) and Seniors (grades 7-8).
Practices will be held one night a week at the George Bray Neighborhood YMCA, 924 Center Street, and games will be played at the Sealed Air YMCA, 8501 Campus Dr., Mount Pleasant, on Saturdays.
The fee is $50 for YMCA members and $70 for the general public. The fee includes a T-shirt.
For more information, contact YMCA basketball director Ryan Thompson at 262-898-4751 or by email at rthompson@ymcaracine.org
Free high school golf clinic at Range Time
Range Time Golf, located at Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville, will host a free “Introduction to Golf” clinic for high school students who are beginners and who may be considering going out for their school golf teams this spring.
The clinic will provide students with the basic knowledge of rules, equipment needs and swing mechanics to help them get started in the sport.
The clinic will be Sunday, March 1 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Range Time, 14101 Washington Ave. Clubs will be provided for those who do not have their own set.
Instruction will be provided by the professional staff from Ives Grove (Pete Eitel) and Meadowbrook Country Club (Jason Samuelian and Eric Hertel).
For questions or to sign up, email Pete Eitel at pete@hhfairway.com or by contacting your high school golf coach.