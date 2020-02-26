Agendas for Feb. 27

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

There are five co-ed age divisions in the leagues (age as of Feb. 29, 2020) — Mites (pre-K and kindergarten), Mighty Mites (grades 1-2), Sophomores (grades 3-4), Juniors (grades 5-6) and Seniors (grades 7-8).

Practices will be held one night a week at the George Bray Neighborhood YMCA, 924 Center Street, and games will be played at the Sealed Air YMCA, 8501 Campus Dr., Mount Pleasant, on Saturdays.

The fee is $50 for YMCA members and $70 for the general public. The fee includes a T-shirt.

For more information, contact YMCA basketball director Ryan Thompson at 262-898-4751 or by email at rthompson@ymcaracine.org

Free high school golf clinic at Range Time

Range Time Golf, located at Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville, will host a free “Introduction to Golf” clinic for high school students who are beginners and who may be considering going out for their school golf teams this spring.

The clinic will provide students with the basic knowledge of rules, equipment needs and swing mechanics to help them get started in the sport.

The clinic will be Sunday, March 1 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Range Time, 14101 Washington Ave. Clubs will be provided for those who do not have their own set.