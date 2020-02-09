Agendas for Feb. 11

Coach Rudy spring basketball camps
Coach Rudy’s instructional basketball camps for boys and girls will be held Saturdays March 14, 21 and 28 at Chavez Community Center, 2221 Douglas Ave.
Camps for boys and girls in grades 2 and 3 will be be from 9 – 10:30 a.m., while camps for boys and girls in grades 4 and 5 will run from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Competitive camps for boys and girls in grades 6, 7, and 8 will be from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Camp fee is $60 per session, which includes a camp T-shirt. Enrollment is limited 30 players per session. Registration deadline is Feb. 28.
Registration forms are available at Chavez Community Center and at www.coachrudys.com. For more information, contact Coach Rudy at (262) 880-3002.
YMCA Competitive Basketball League
The Racine YMCA are looking for teams of seven or more players to join in competitive basketball leagues at the Racine Family YMCA Sealed Air Branch, 8501 Campus Dr., Mount Pleasant.
Leagues will be formed with an A and B Division, rosters will be locked after the second week and only players on the roster will be allowed to play in the playoffs. The league is for ages 18 and older. The fee is $425 per team and includes jerseys. The Championship winning team will receive a team trophy. For info, contact Ryan Thompson at 262-898-4751.
Mount Pleasant summer recreation programs
You have free articles remaining.
Registration for the 2020 Mount Pleasant summer recreation programs begins this month.
Summer programs are being offered for boys softball (ages 6-14), girls softball (ages 6-18), co-ed T-ball (ages 4-5), co-ed kickball (ages 9-13), co-ed volleyball (ages 10-14) and co-ed basketball (ages 8-13). Softball and T-ball seasons begin June 1 and kickball and volleyball will be available every Saturday starting June 13.
There will be playgrounds at Stuart McBride, Drozd and Smolenski parks for ages 4-13 and drop-in playgrounds at Polzin Park.
Mount Pleasant also will be offering one-day clinics for co-ed soccer (ages 5-10), co-ed volleyball (8-13) and co-ed basketball (8-13).
Online registration begins Feb. 15 at www.mtpleasantwi.gov or on the Mount Pleasant Parks and Recreation Facebook page.
In-person registration will be held at the Mount Pleasant Village Hall on Saturday, Feb. 29 (1 p.m. to 3 p.m.), Thursday, March 5 (6-8 p.m.) and Saturday, March 7 (1-3 p.m.)
The deadline for all registration is May 1.
For more information on any of the programs, call or email Brittany Bodnar, Mount Pleasant recreation director, at 262-865-4408 or bbodnar@mtpleasantwi.gov
Racine Baseball Cooperative available
The Racine Baseball Cooperative (RBC) has reopened at a new location in the City of Racine (1509 Rapids Drive; entry way at 1500 High St.). All baseball and softball teams and organizations are welcome to visit the facility and to sign up to use it. Please call Jack Schiestle at 262-634-6390 for more information and to arrange for a visit.