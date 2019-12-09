Agendas for Dec. 10

YMCA Indoor Soccer

The Racine YMCA will offer an indoor soccer league for students in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade.

The league will run from Jan. 20 to March 20. Practices will be held at the George Bray Neighborhood YMCA ad matches will be at the Sealed Air YMCA in Mount Pleasant.

There will be five league divisions: Mites (pre-kindergarten and kindergartern); Might Mites (first and second grades); Sophomores (third and fourth grades); Juniors (fifth and sixth grades); and Seniors (seventh and eighth grades).

The cost is $50 for YMCA members and $70 for non-members. Participants will receive a t-shirt.

For info, contact Ryan Thompson at 262-898-4751 or rthompson@ymcaracine.org.

YMCA Competitive Basketball League

The Racine YMCA are looking for teams of seven or more players to join in competitive basketball leagues at the Racine Family YMCA Sealed Air Branch, 8501 Campus Dr., Mount Pleasant.