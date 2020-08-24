Agendas for Aug. 26

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bobby Capoun Memorial Scramble

The second annual “Grip it and Rip It” Bobby Capoun 4-Man Memorial Scramble will be held at Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville on Saturday, Sept. 5.

The event, in memory of longtime local pro George “Bobby” Capoun Jr., who died unexpectedly last year, begins at 12:30 p.m. and golfers will play 18 holes in a scramble format.

The entry fee is $260 per four-man team ($65 per person), which includes 18 holes of golf, a cart, range balls and light box lunch after the round. All proceeds will go to the Summer of 2020 Fishing Program.

Registration will be accepted through Aug. 29 and entries (with entry fee) can be turned in at Ives Grove or at the George Capoun Golf Academy at the intersection of State Highway Hwy. 31 and County Highway S in Kenosha.

For more information, please contact Lindsay at capoungolf@yahoo.com

Big John Scramble at Johnson Park

The annual Big John Scramble will be held Saturday, Oct. 3, at the H.F. Johnson Park Golf Course, 6200 Northwestern Ave., in Racine.

The event is a two-person, 18-hole net (handicapped) scramble that will use a shotgun start at 9 a.m.