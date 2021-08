Senior Men's Bowling

Castle Lanes is seeking bowlers for its Wednesday Senior Men's League. This is a four-man team handicap league that bowls on Wednesday afternoons. League play will begin on Sept. 1. A practice session will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25. The league is seeking both individuals and complete teams. For more information, contact Jim Bittner at (262) 632-1702 or Don Hyatt at (262) 834-8123.