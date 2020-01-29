Agenda for Jan. 31

Greater Racine Area USBC annual meeting
The Greater Racine Area USBC will hold its annual membership meeting at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 9 at The Lanes on 20, 6501 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant.
You have free articles remaining.
The meeting is open to all men’s, women’s and youth members of the GRA USBC. Elections for association President, Vice President No. 1, Directors 1 and 2, and Youth Director 1 will be held, along with selecting state and national delegates.
There will also be one team spot each given away at the meeting for next year’s Open, Women’s and Youth tournaments
For more information, go online to www.racinebowling.org or contact GRA USBC association manager Glenn “Red” Chapman at 262-634-9773.