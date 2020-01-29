Agenda for Jan. 31

Greater Racine Area USBC annual meeting

The Greater Racine Area USBC will hold its annual membership meeting at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 9 at The Lanes on 20, 6501 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The meeting is open to all men’s, women’s and youth members of the GRA USBC. Elections for association President, Vice President No. 1, Directors 1 and 2, and Youth Director 1 will be held, along with selecting state and national delegates.

There will also be one team spot each given away at the meeting for next year’s Open, Women’s and Youth tournaments

For more information, go online to www.racinebowling.org or contact GRA USBC association manager Glenn “Red” Chapman at 262-634-9773.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0