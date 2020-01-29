Agenda for Jan. 31
0 comments

Agenda for Jan. 31

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Greater Racine Area USBC annual meeting

The Greater Racine Area USBC will hold its annual membership meeting at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 9 at The Lanes on 20, 6501 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant.

The meeting is open to all men’s, women’s and youth members of the GRA USBC. Elections for association President, Vice President No. 1, Directors 1 and 2, and Youth Director 1 will be held, along with selecting state and national delegates.

There will also be one team spot each given away at the meeting for next year’s Open, Women’s and Youth tournaments

For more information, go online to www.racinebowling.org or contact GRA USBC association manager Glenn “Red” Chapman at 262-634-9773.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News