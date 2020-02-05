Agenda for Feb. 6

Wisconsin-Illinois Border Battle

The Prairie School in Wind Point will be hosting the third annual Border Battle, pitting teams from Wisconsin against teams from Illinois, on Saturday, Feb. 8 in the Johnson Athletic Center.

This year’s Battle will feature seven teams from each state playing seven games. Heading the Wisconsin teams will be defending WIAA Division 1 champion Brookfield Central and La Crosse Central, which features twins Johnny and Jordan Davis, who have committed to play for the University of Wisconsin.

Brookfield Central will play Deerfield (Ill.) at 5 p.m. and La Crosse Central will play DeKalb (Ill.) in the final game of the day at 8 p.m.

Games begin at 11 a.m. Prairie, the only Racine County team in the field, will play Chicago Perspectives MSA at 3:30 p.m.

Tickets for the Border Battle are $10, which are good for all seven games. No passes will be accepted. The list of games can be found online at www.wbby.com/page/show/3385460-wisconsin-vs-illinois

For more information, please call Prairie athletic director/boys basketball coach Jason Atanasoff at 262-752-2600.

