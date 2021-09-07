 Skip to main content
2021 All-County softball chart
Player of the Year

Morgan Klein, Burlington

Coach of the Year

Val Auseth, Burlington

First Team

Pitcher

Kat Schmierer, senior, Racine Lutheran, 18-4, 0.84 ERA, 230 strikeouts, 19 walks

Catcher

Brynn Van Swol, sophomore, Union Grove, .462, 10 RBIs, 0 errors

Infielders

Paige Thomas, junior, Case, .611, 5 doubles, 2 triples, 18 RBIs

Mackenzie Burns, senior, Racine Lutheran, .515, 6 doubles, 30 RBIs

Raelynn Barwick, junior, Waterford, .459, 27 runs, 6 RBIs

Molly Berezowitz, sophomore, Burlington, .372, 16 runs, 18 RBIs

Outfielders

Alexis Peterson, senior, Racine Lutheran, .480, 8 doubles, 23 RBIs

Olivia Brieske, junior, Union Grove, 3 doubles, 3 triples, 3 homers and 14 RBIs.

Rylee Schaaf, senior, Waterford, 8 doubles, 3 homers, 27 RBIs, 23 runs, 6 stolen bases

Designated player

Morgan Klein, junior, Burlington, .535, 9 HR, 28 RBIs, 39 runs, 20-3, 1.49 ERA, 219 strikeouts in 140 innings

Second Team

Pitcher

Autumn Weis, freshman, Catholic Central, 12-7, 2.29 ERA, 147 strikeouts, 24 walks

Catcher

Meaghan Baumeister, junior, Burlington, .209, 2 homers, 14 RBIs

Infielders

Serafina Weist, junior, Union Grove, .403, 7 doubles, 3 triples, 1 homer, 17 RBIs

Turner Hetland, sophomore, Case, .429, 5 doubles, 33 RBIs

Sydney Hoover, senior, Racine Lutheran, .406, 3 doubles, 31 RBIs

Kendra Baumeister, junior, Burlington, 316, 3 HRs, 24 RBIs 

Outfielders

Kenna Kornely, sophomore, Burlington, .342, 36 Runs 

Madison Krueger, sophomore, Waterford, 5 homers, 23 RBIs

Torin Slaughter, freshman, Case, .457, .568 on-base, 8 stolen bases

Designated player

Angela Slattery, senior, Union Grove, 6-8, 1.90 ERA, .405, 5 homers, 18 RBIs, 15 stolen bases

Honorable mention

Burlington — Alexa Burinda, senior, designated player; Brianna Morris, junior, first baseman, infielder.  Case — Nova Zuberbuhler, freshman, catcher, Emilee Beaugrand, senior, outfielder. Catholic Central — Paige Kerkhoff, freshman, designated player; Kelly Pum, sophomore, catcher. Horlick — Dylan Zimmerman, senior catcher; Brenna Herman, senior first baseman. Park — Abigail Roushia, senior, first baseman; Ysabel Martinez, sophomore, shortstop. Racine Lutheran — Madison Mohar, senior, second baseman; Kendyll Holub, sophomore, right fielder. St. Catherine's — Summer DeGuire, senior, pitcher; Aniesa Neave, freshman, shortstop. Union Grove — Emily Boyle, sophomore, second baseman; Emily Gamble, senior, shortstop. Waterford — Kyra Schuerman, center fielder; Meghan Schmidt, senior, second baseman.

