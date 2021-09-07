2021 All-County softball chart

Player of the Year
Morgan Klein, Burlington
Coach of the Year
Val Auseth, Burlington
First Team
Pitcher
Kat Schmierer, senior, Racine Lutheran, 18-4, 0.84 ERA, 230 strikeouts, 19 walks
Catcher
Brynn Van Swol, sophomore, Union Grove, .462, 10 RBIs, 0 errors
Infielders
Paige Thomas, junior, Case, .611, 5 doubles, 2 triples, 18 RBIs
Mackenzie Burns, senior, Racine Lutheran, .515, 6 doubles, 30 RBIs
Raelynn Barwick, junior, Waterford, .459, 27 runs, 6 RBIs
Molly Berezowitz, sophomore, Burlington, .372, 16 runs, 18 RBIs
Outfielders
Alexis Peterson, senior, Racine Lutheran, .480, 8 doubles, 23 RBIs
Olivia Brieske, junior, Union Grove, 3 doubles, 3 triples, 3 homers and 14 RBIs.
Rylee Schaaf, senior, Waterford, 8 doubles, 3 homers, 27 RBIs, 23 runs, 6 stolen bases
Designated player
Morgan Klein, junior, Burlington, .535, 9 HR, 28 RBIs, 39 runs, 20-3, 1.49 ERA, 219 strikeouts in 140 innings
Second Team
Pitcher
Autumn Weis, freshman, Catholic Central, 12-7, 2.29 ERA, 147 strikeouts, 24 walks
Catcher
Meaghan Baumeister, junior, Burlington, .209, 2 homers, 14 RBIs
Infielders
Serafina Weist, junior, Union Grove, .403, 7 doubles, 3 triples, 1 homer, 17 RBIs
Turner Hetland, sophomore, Case, .429, 5 doubles, 33 RBIs
Sydney Hoover, senior, Racine Lutheran, .406, 3 doubles, 31 RBIs
Kendra Baumeister, junior, Burlington, 316, 3 HRs, 24 RBIs
Outfielders
Kenna Kornely, sophomore, Burlington, .342, 36 Runs
Madison Krueger, sophomore, Waterford, 5 homers, 23 RBIs
Torin Slaughter, freshman, Case, .457, .568 on-base, 8 stolen bases
Designated player
Angela Slattery, senior, Union Grove, 6-8, 1.90 ERA, .405, 5 homers, 18 RBIs, 15 stolen bases
Honorable mention
Burlington — Alexa Burinda, senior, designated player; Brianna Morris, junior, first baseman, infielder. Case — Nova Zuberbuhler, freshman, catcher, Emilee Beaugrand, senior, outfielder. Catholic Central — Paige Kerkhoff, freshman, designated player; Kelly Pum, sophomore, catcher. Horlick — Dylan Zimmerman, senior catcher; Brenna Herman, senior first baseman. Park — Abigail Roushia, senior, first baseman; Ysabel Martinez, sophomore, shortstop. Racine Lutheran — Madison Mohar, senior, second baseman; Kendyll Holub, sophomore, right fielder. St. Catherine's — Summer DeGuire, senior, pitcher; Aniesa Neave, freshman, shortstop. Union Grove — Emily Boyle, sophomore, second baseman; Emily Gamble, senior, shortstop. Waterford — Kyra Schuerman, center fielder; Meghan Schmidt, senior, second baseman.