Anniversary: Limburg, 50th

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mr. and Mrs. James Limburg of Loveland, Colo., celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary June 6 recognizing social distancing at home with their son, Steve, his girlfriend and good friends with a cookout.

Limburg and the former Patricia Smith were married on June 6, 1970, in Ferndale, Mich.

The couple lived in Racine for 40 years and were members of Olympia Brown Unitarian Universalist Church.

Limburg was a technical acquisitions manager at Air Care, retiring in 2008.

He was a Boy Scout Troop 161 volunteer leader; a master naturalist, volunteer and board member for River Bend Nature Center; member of the Racine Camera Club, VP Weir Camera Club and the original organizing committee for Racine Triathlons; and church treasurer.

Mrs. Limburg was a social worker for Family Planning of Racine, director of Women’s Place and a family counselor with Lakeside Family Therapy. She then became employed by the Racine Unified School District as a counselor at Horlick High School, and principal at Roosevelt and Wadewitz elementary schools.

Mrs. Limburg was a den mother for Boy Scout Pack 108, a Sunday School teacher at Olympia Brown Church, and a member and Show Committee chair of Lighthouse Quilters and Rainbow Quilters.

The Limburgs have two sons, Stephen of Boulder, Colo., and Christopher of Helambu, Nepal.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0