Anniversary: Johnson, 70th

Mr. and Mrs. Robert Johnson of 523 13th Ave. celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary June 20 during a small family dinner.

Johnson and the former Mary Jean Fergus were married on June 24, 1950, at First Presbyterian Church.

The couple met during high school when they both worked at the local A & P grocery store in Uptown. Their first date was at the Venetian Theatre in Downtown Racine.

The Racine natives are members of the First Presbyterian Church.

Johnson, 92, served in the U.S. Army Air Corps from 1946-47.

He was employed as a cost estimator at Twin Disc Inc., retiring in 1990.

Johnson was a Racine County Board supervisor for 16 years and has held several positions at First Presbyterian Church over the years.

Mrs. Johnson, 92, is a retired registered nurse.

She enjoys playing bridge with two clubs and gardening.

The Johnsons said their happiest moments together were trips to Scotland, Australia and New Zealand, as well as numerous family camping trips throughout the United States.