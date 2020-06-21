Anniversary: Firebaugh, 60th

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Mr. and Mrs. Morris Firebaugh of 1020 Prairie Drive will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary during a family gathering over the Fourth of July at the family cabin in northern Wisconsin.

Firebaugh and the former Joyce Maier were married on June 26, 1960, in Lombard, Ill.

They met at the York Center for youth fellowship in Lombard, Ill., and their first date was to the swimming pool in Wheaton, Ill.

Firebaugh, 83, was a professor at University of Wisconsin-Parkside, retiring in 2001.

He is a member of the Racine Sail & Power Squadron, and enjoys sailing and mountain climbing.

Mrs. Firebaugh, 80, was a Racine Unified School District teacher, retiring in 2001.

She is a member of the Harmony Club and Samaritan Services in Florida, and enjoys hiking and having coffee with friends.

The couple are members of Olympia Brown Unitarian Universalist Church and enjoy traveling and wintering in Florida.

They have two children: Susan (Jeff) Falk of Bayside and Steven (Kaela Warren) of Viroqua. The Firebaughs have four grandchildren.

