BRISTOL — Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave. (inside Bristol Woods County Park), is hosting these events:
- Ephemeral Wildflower Hike, 2-3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 13. Visitors ages 16 and older will learn about these diminutive plants on a naturalist-led hike. The cost is $10. Registration is required; go to pringlenc.org/events.
- Nature Story Time, 9:30 a.m. Thursday, May 18. Featuring a seasonal story and craft in the nature center building.
- Wildflower Trail Run fundraiser, 9 a.m. Saturday, May 20. This is a 4.5-mile trail run and 2-mile trail run/hike through the trails of Bristol Woods. The $20 fee includes a T-shirt (for the first 50 registrants), refreshments and prizes for top finishers. To register, go to pringlenc.org/wildflower-run. Proceeds benefit environmental education programming at Pringle Nature Center.