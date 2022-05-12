Pringle Nature Center hosting storywalk, nature programs

BRISTOL — The Pringle Nature Center, located at 9800 160th Ave. inside Bristol Woods County Park, is hosting a StoryWalk trail in cooperation with the Kenosha Public Library, open through May 31.

The free program “allows families to learn about the changing seasons while hiking the yellow trail in Bristol Woods County Park,” organizers said. Visitors can walk the trail any time, starting at the trailhead behind the nature center and following the storybook signs through the woods. The story is “When Spring Comes” by Kevin Henkes.

On Saturday, May 14, Pringle is hosting a public Bear Scouts “Fur, Feathers, & Ferns” Adventure from 1 to 3 p.m. No Bear Scout pack? No problem! Pringle is also hosting registration for the Bear Scouts on May 14. On this staff-led adventure, scouts will go on a hike, learn about what lives in Bristol Woods and plant their own seedlings to take home — fulfilling most of the adventure requirements. The cost is $8 per scout. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Pre-registration required at pringlenc.org/events.

Pringle’s monthly “Nature Story Time” is 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 19. The free program takes place on the third Thursday of each month, with a seasonal story read by “Miss Tracy” and a related craft project. This program is for young children accompanied by an adult and takes place inside the nature center building. Admission is free, and registration is not required.

Coming up at Pringle is a “Kids to Parks Day” event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 21. Visitors are welcome to visit Pringle Nature Center for free, family-friendly, self-guided nature activities. Activities will be posted at the nature center. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Admission is free, and no registration is required. Visit pringlenc.org/events for more upcoming events.

