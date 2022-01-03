Pringle Nature Center has snowshoe rental, other events

BRISTOL — Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave., is offering these events:
- Pringle is renting snowshoes in Bristol Woods County Park whenever trail conditions allow. Hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday. No reservations are required Tuesday through Saturday but people should call ahead to confirm trail conditions and availability. Sunday rentals are by reservation; go to pringlenc.org/rentals. The rental cost is $5 per pair.
- "Tots in the Park," 10-11 a.m. Thursday and Saturday, Jan. 13 and 15. Children ages 4 and younger with an adult will enjoy the wonders of nature with hands-on exploration and discovery in Bristol Woods County Park. This parent-toddler "camp" is the perfect way to get out and be active while immersed in nature. Advance registration is required; go to pringlenc.org/tots.
- Pokémon Community Day, noon-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15. Participants of all ages will meet other local Pokémon trainers, participate in activities at the nature center and hunt for Pokémon hidden along the Bristol Woods trails. No registration required for this free event.
For more upcoming events, go to pringlenc.org/events.
