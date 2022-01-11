 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Priest E. Pryor

Priest Pryor

Priest E. Pryor, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), second degree recklessly endangering safety (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (1st offense, with a minor child in the vehicle), operating without a license, felony bail jumping.

