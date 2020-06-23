Pride withdraws from NWSL tourney after COVID-19 positives

Orlando was supposed to play its first match Saturday night against the Chicago Red Stars.

“The health and safety of our players and staff is our number one priority and our thoughts are with those players and staff fighting this infection, as well as the entire club in Orlando that have been impacted as a result,” NWSL Commissioner Lisa Baird said in a statement. “We’re all obviously disappointed, but in the current environment, this is a situation that we have prepared for and we will now adjust our plans and schedules to reflect the circumstances.”

Orlando forward Sydney Leroux expressed her disappointment on Twitter. “I’m heartbroken. The majority of our team & staff worked our asses off to put us in the best position to play the game we love again. Not just for ourselves but for our families, friends, fans & our city. Good luck to the teams going to UT. Wish we were there with you. Stay safe,” she wrote.

The league said it would release a schedule for the eight remaining teams as soon as possible.

The NWSL had been scheduled to release the rosters for the participating teams Monday. Players are allowed to opt out of the tournament if they have health concerns, while still receiving their salaries for the season and insurance.