RACINE — Due to a malfunction with a motor on our printing press early Tuesday morning, The Journal Times was unable to print Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s issues at our Downtown Racine site. The Journal Times was instead printed in Munster, Ind., the site of one of our Lee Enterprises sister papers.

Because of this last-minute change, The Journal Times was unable to deliver the paper to subscribers on Tuesday morning. Our Wednesday issue also was printed early in Munster.

The Tuesday and Wednesday issues have unusual configurations and are missing some of our usual features. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience.

