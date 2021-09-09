Preservation Racine's Tour of Historic Places returns this year in Elmwood Park

ELMWOOD PARK — Preservation Racine's Tour of Historic Places is back this year with the theme, "Modern Beauty, Location: Village of Elmwood Park."

It will be held in Elmwood Park from noon to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26. Masks are required.

Elmwood Park is a perfect example of the mid 20th century suburbanizing movement, combining a wooded location with modern building by Racine’s foremost architects. It features Holy Cross Lutheran Church, an A-frame church, as the public building. Attendees can view Jim Mercier’s exhibits on the Elmwood Park area and Racine’s cigar manufacturing tradition at the church.