Preservation Racine's Tour of Historic Places returns this year in Elmwood Park

ELMWOOD PARK — Preservation Racine's Tour of Historic Places is back this year with the theme, "Modern Beauty, Location: Village of Elmwood Park."
It will be held in Elmwood Park from noon to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26. Masks are required.
Elmwood Park is a perfect example of the mid 20th century suburbanizing movement, combining a wooded location with modern building by Racine’s foremost architects. It features Holy Cross Lutheran Church, an A-frame church, as the public building. Attendees can view Jim Mercier’s exhibits on the Elmwood Park area and Racine’s cigar manufacturing tradition at the church.
Tour locations are:
- 3601 S. Elmwood Drive: Michael and Connie Salvano house, tri-level by Hans Geyer (1957)
- 3342 Taylor Ave.: B. Howard and Bernice Schaffer house, lannon stone rambler (1950)
- 3357 Taylor Ave.: Albert J. and Helen Dremel house, art deco four-square (1930)
- 3225 Moorland Ave.: John Christ and Marie Boye House, Tudor revival with secret stairway by Peter Clausen and Louis Henriksen (1928)
- 3317 Standish Ave.: Antony D. and Margorie L. Bogus House, mid-century modern rambler by Nichols Designers and Builders (1958)
- 3554 Taylor Ave.: Beebe School/Evergreen Academy, modern art deco style school by William Redden (1926)
- 3500 Lathrop Ave.: Holy Cross Lutheran Church, A-Frame church typical for the new suburbs (1961)
Tickets cost $15 in advance at Borzynski’s Farm and Floral Market, both Milaeger’s stores, Miller’s Flowers, O & H Bakeries, Personal Touch Flowers by Julie, Racine Heritage Museum, Uncorkt or Wilson’s Coffee & Tea. Tickets cost $18 on the day of the tour (cash or check) at the Taylor Monument, 3131 Taylor Ave., beginning at 11 a.m.
