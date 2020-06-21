Prescott expected to sign tender

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

While quarterback Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys remain at an impasse on a long-term extension, there was never any doubt regarding his presence on the field in 2020 because of the franchise-tag designation.

That point should be proven on Monday when Prescott is expected to sign his $31.4 million exclusive franchise tender, a source said, confirmed an earlier ESPN report on Sunday.

The Cowboys placed the tag on Prescott on March 18. He had refused to sign the tag and boycotted the Cowboys’ virtual offseason program, which ended last week, as leverage in continued negotiations.

The two sides still have until July 15 to work out a long-term deal.

Prescott’s signature ensures that he will report to training camp on time and be ready to go for the start of the season, with or without a long-term deal.

Prescott, who has started every game and made two Pro Bowls since coming to the Cowboys as a fourth-round pick in 2016, took home just over $2 million in 2019 after earning $630,000 in 2018, $540,000 in 2017 and $450,000 during his rookie season in 2016.