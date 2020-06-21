Prescott expected to sign tender

While quarterback Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys remain at an impasse on a long-term extension, there was never any doubt regarding his presence on the field in 2020 because of the franchise-tag designation.
That point should be proven on Monday when Prescott is expected to sign his $31.4 million exclusive franchise tender, a source said, confirmed an earlier ESPN report on Sunday.
The Cowboys placed the tag on Prescott on March 18. He had refused to sign the tag and boycotted the Cowboys’ virtual offseason program, which ended last week, as leverage in continued negotiations.
The two sides still have until July 15 to work out a long-term deal.
Prescott’s signature ensures that he will report to training camp on time and be ready to go for the start of the season, with or without a long-term deal.
Prescott, who has started every game and made two Pro Bowls since coming to the Cowboys as a fourth-round pick in 2016, took home just over $2 million in 2019 after earning $630,000 in 2018, $540,000 in 2017 and $450,000 during his rookie season in 2016.
But Prescott signing the tag doesn’t mean that the two sides are close. What is certain is that Prescott will receive the highest salary ever given to a Cowboys player for one season if he plays on the tag in 2020.
And if the two sides agree on a long-term deal, he would likely become the highest-paid player in NFL history.
The Cowboys’ last offer came in late March and, according to a source, it was a five-year deal for more than $34 million annually. But it did not reach $35 million, which would match the salary of the league’s highest-paid player, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.
It did, however, edge Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s $34 million annual deal for the second-highest paid player in the NFL.
The source also indicated that the guaranteed money in the Cowboys’ last offer matched Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff’s NFL record of $110 million guaranteed.
The biggest stumbling block has been the length of the contract, sources have said. Prescott wants a four-year deal, which is in keeping with the recent deals signed by top quarterbacks, including Wilson, Goff, Philadelphia Eagles’ Carson Wentz and Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers.
The Cowboys want to do a five-year deal to help with the salary cap. If the Cowboys have to franchise Prescott in 2021, his salary will be $37.7 million. That could be difficult because of a reduced salary cap expected due to COVID-19 financial losses.
KIICK DIES: Jim Kiick, the versatile running back who helped the Miami Dolphins achieve the NFL’s only perfect season in 1972, died Saturday at age 73 following a battle with Alzheimer’s disease, daughter Allie said.
The former University of Wyoming star was part of a formidable backfield that included his best friend, Pro Football Hall of Fame fullback Larry Csonka. They earned the nicknames Butch and Sundance, inspired by the popular 1969 movie “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.”
Kiick (“Butch”) made the American Football League All-Star team in his first two seasons and played on Miami’s back-to-back Super Bowl championship teams in 1972-73. Kiick had two touchdowns for the ’72 Dolphins in the AFC championship game, and also scored in the Super Bowl victory that capped their 17-0 season under Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Don Shula.
Shula died May 4 at age 90.
Kiick lived in an assisted living home in recent years. Allie Kiick said that because of the coronavirus, visitors weren’t being allowed in his room.
“I miss my dad,” she wrote Thursday on Twitter. “It’s pretty hard when you’re sitting on the outside of the glass and can’t do anything to cheer him up. He’s lost the spark in his eyes as anyone would in this situation.”
In his NFL heyday, Kiick and the speedier Mercury Morris split playing time with the Dolphins during the 1972-73 seasons, which gave Shula a potent one-two punch at halfback but sometimes led to second-guessing by fans.
PLAYERS ASSOCIATION: As coronavirus cases spread throughout sports organizations, the NFL Players Association sent its players a strong advisement Saturday:
Stop working out together.
In a statement authored by Dr. Thom Mayer, the association says “no players should be engaged in practicing together in private workouts.”
“Please be advised that it is our consensus medical opinion that in light of the increase of COVID-19 cases in certain states that no players should be engaged in practicing together in private workouts,” Mayer’s statement read. “Our goal is to have all players and your families as healthy as possible in the coming months.
“We are working on the best mitigation procedures at team facilities for both training camps and the upcoming season, and believe that it is in the best interest of all players that we advise against any voluntary joint practices before camp commences.”
The league’s players have seen an increase in coronavirus cases over the past few days, as have sports organizations across multiple leagues.
